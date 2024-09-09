Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard to Take Over Taps at Whitnall Park

× Expand Photo: whitnallbeergarden.com Taps at Whitnall Park Taps at Whitnall Park

If you’ve been to American Family Field lately, you’ve likely visited or at least seen the ballpark brewery, J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. Maybe you’ve seen it but didn’t have time to visit or chose to catch the game from the bleachers rather than the brewery. Whatever the reason is, you’ve got a new opportunity to try out the brews offered at the ballpark brewery.

The Milwaukee Brewers are “Rolling out the Barrel Yard” this month by taking over the Taps at Whitnall Park. They’ll be bringing Barrel Yard’s fan favorites “Just a Bit Hazy” and “Pitch Clock IPA” to the park, along with the Brewers Street Team who will add to the festivities with giveaways and tailgate activities.

Fans can stop by for photos, beer and activities on Sunday, Sept 15 beginning at noon.