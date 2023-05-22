Mayor Cavalier Johnson Leads MKE Peace Week

× Expand Image via City of MIlwaukee MKE Peace Week

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, in collaboration with the City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention and various community partners, has launched MKE Peace Week, a dedicated initiative aimed at promoting peace and unity throughout the entire city. From May 22 to May 28, a series of community events will be held, focusing on reducing violence and fostering a harmonious environment.

The week begins on Monday with the MKE Peace Week Kickoff Peace Walk, held at Journey House on West Scott Street. Community leaders and residents joined forces to symbolize their ongoing efforts to combat violence in Milwaukee neighborhoods. The event commenced with a press conference, followed by a calming breathing exercise led by a local yogi. The peace walk, a poignant demonstration of unity, concluded the evening.

On Tuesday, Roosevelt Middle School will host the "I Pledge" Peace Pledge and Panel Discussion. Students and community members will participate in a live-streamed conversation, engaging in a panel discussion aimed at exploring peaceful resolutions. The event will also features a performance by Carvie P and giveaways.

Highlighting the importance of faith-based communities in creating a safer Milwaukee, a Faith Based Breakfast and Panel Discussion takes place on May 24. Community partners will convene for breakfast and a thoughtful discussion on the role of places of worship in promoting peace. An RSVP is required for this event.

Addressing the urgent issue of gun violence, the Gun Violence Summit will be held on May 25 at the Hyatt Recency. National and local speakers, experts, and gun violence survivors will share insights, discuss crucial gun violence prevention legislation, and share strategies for effective community violence intervention and advocacy. Additionally, mental health resources for coping with the trauma associated with gun violence will be shared.

The City Hall Rotunda will host a special edition of Real Men, Real Talk on May 25. Facilitated by Kwabena Nixon, the panel discussion aims to shed light on the detrimental effects of domestic violence. Esteemed panelists include David Muhammad, Deputy Director of the Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services; Jeffery Norman, Milwaukee Police Department Chief; Barry Phillips, Milwaukee County Court Commissioner; Andre Lee Ellis from The CAGE and Gaulien Smith, Owner & Operator of Gee's Clippers. The event will also be broadcast on City Channel 25 for those unable to attend in person.

On May 26th, Mayor Cavalier Johnson joined UNCOM and other non-profit organizations for the MKE Safer City Initiative Press Conference. Held at UNCOM, the conference provided a platform for announcing the Safe MKE initiative, an important step toward a safer city.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Bringing together resources and promoting peace among the youth, the Heal the Hood MKE Resource Fair and Community Event will happen on May 27. Located between 8th and 12th streets and Burleigh, the event aims to showcase safe resources and initiatives while emphasizing the importance of collaboration in creating a progressive and peaceful Milwaukee. For a decade, Heal the Hood MKE has been at the forefront of building community collaborations for positive change.

Mayor Johnson will wrap up the week with a series of church visits, emphasizing the significance of faith communities in fostering peace and unity.

The MKE Peace Week, spearheaded by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, offers a comprehensive platform to address violence and promote harmony throughout the City of Milwaukee. You can find out more about the events at the City of Milwaukee website.