Mural Honoring Milwaukee Activist Lucille Berrien

× Expand Photo by Brian Verdin The Lucille Berrien mural The Lucille Berrien mural

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (MAARPR) recently unveiled a new mural honoring one of their founding members, political activist Lucille Berrien. Created in a collaborative effort between MAARPR, Milwaukee Parks Foundation, TRUE Skool Inc. and local artists Fred Kearns, Tyrone Randle Jr. and Ernesto Gomez, the mural is aptly located in Lucille Berrien Park (3629 N. 16th St), the North Side park honoring the freedom fighter

Berrien, 95, has long been a celebrated community organizer in Milwaukee. A former Black Panther, she became the first Black woman to run for Milwaukee mayor in 1972 and was a central figure in movements for welfare rights, open housing, racial justice and ending the Vietnam War. She was also a founding member of the People’s Coalition for Peace & Justice in the early 1970s. Known as a community mother, Berrien fostered between 85 and 120 children in her lifetime as well.

× Expand Photo by Brian Verdin Lucille Berrien Lucille Berrien

MAARPR, part of the broader National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (NAARPR), was founded out of the Free Angela Davis movement in 1973. “Our paths crossed a lot at that time, and from then on we were co-freedom fighters,” MAARPR organizer and co-founding member Brian Verdin said. “She was active in the church and equally active in the community. During the movement downtown to get justice for Ernest Lacy, she was out there every single day. If there was a fight to be fought, you could usually find Lucille there.”

The park, previously named for aviator Charles Lindbergh, was renamed in 2021 following concerns about Lindbergh’s Nazi sympathies during World War II. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of officially designating it Lucille Berrien Park. “It was the young comrades in the Milwaukee Alliance’s idea,” Verdin explained about the renaming campaign. “Lucille actually lived around the corner from the park for many years.”

Lighting Up the Neighborhood

Assessing that a wall facing north within the park would be perfect for the mural, Verdin contacted 10th District County Supervisor Priscilla Coggs-Jones with a proposal, who then directed him to the Milwaukee Parks Foundation to have the project funded.

He continues, “They suggested that we work with True Skool on the mural which was an excellent idea; in fact, True Skool had actually helped sponsor the celebration when the park was renamed. They did a beautiful job; the mural lights up the whole neighborhood.”

The mural’s unveiling took place at the end of May and was attended by Berrien herself. With an event complete with food provided by Coggs Kitchen, community members and activists from many generations came out to celebrate.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

“Lucille Berrien has given her whole life to her children and the movement,” Verdin concludes. “She’s a Milwaukee’s hero.”