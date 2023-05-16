Plans Announced for MLK Library Apartments

× Expand Image via Enem Group MLK Apartments

Emem Group and General Capital Group have revealed plans for the highly anticipated MLK Library Apartments, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday. The ceremony will commence at 12:30 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library branch (310 West Locust Avenue.)

Valued at $38.8 million, this ambitious project aims to revitalize the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive by transforming it into a vibrant community hub comprising 93 affordable apartments and a state-of-the-art library branch spanning 18,000 square feet. The redevelopment plan encompasses five parcels, including vacant land and underutilized buildings. Notably, the former Garfield Theatre will undergo partial demolition and redevelopment.

Expressing enthusiasm and gratitude for the support received, Michael Emem, President & CEO of Emem Group, stated, "Thanks to the support of so many who believed in the vision, we are ready to deliver a transformational project that the community will be proud of." David Weiss of General Capital also expressed excitement, acknowledging the efforts of the Milwaukee Public Library and the City of Milwaukee staff in bringing this significant development to fruition.

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs reflected on the memories created within the walls of the existing King Library branch, which closed its doors over the past weekend. Looking ahead, she expressed excitement about the prospect of the new King Library branch, which will serve the next generation of book lovers, while also providing quality housing for residents in the community. Alderwoman Coggs commended the collaborative efforts of numerous individuals in making this project a reality.

Joan Johnson, Library Director, highlighted the profound impact the new development will have on the Harambee neighborhood. She expressed the Milwaukee Public Library's excitement to be a partner in this transformative initiative. Johnson emphasized that their involvement in mixed-use development projects aligns with the library's strategic objective to construct 21st-century libraries that support critical programs, services, and resources tailored to community needs. She extended her gratitude to General Capital Development, LLC, Emem Group LLC, and the funding partners whose support has made this project possible.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of a significant milestone in the MLK Library Apartments project. Once completed, this development will serve as a cornerstone of progress and empowerment for the Milwaukee community, fostering a sense of pride and offering crucial amenities to residents.