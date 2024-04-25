Rainbow Summer Returns with Elysian Arcs

× Expand Photo by Chris Cooper Couple with Elysian Arcs

Downtown Milwaukee is gearing up for a burst of color and creativity this summer as the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announces the eagerly awaited return of Rainbow Summer. In collaboration with Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the city is set to host the immersive public art installation “Elysian Arcs” by Atelier Sisu from July 23-27, along with five nights of captivating free performances.

Following the success of last year’s Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT, which introduced the mesmerizing “Evanescent” by Atelier Sisu, this year's edition promises an even more enchanting experience. “Elysian Arcs” marks the first time this internationally renowned artwork will be showcased in the United States, making it a must-see attraction for locals and visitors alike.

At the heart of “Elysian Arcs” lies a fusion of art and architecture, creating what the creators term as “art-chitecture.” Five towering arches, each larger-than-life, will form the centerpiece of this temporary installation. The artwork, conceived by Peruvian sculptor Renzo B. Larriviere and spatial architect Zara Pasfield of Atelier Sisu, aims to provide a space of reflection, immersion and joy for its audience.

The concept behind “Elysian Arcs” is rooted in the idea of finding moments of wonder and joy amidst the chaos of everyday life. As the world grapples with various challenges, the installation serves as a beacon of hope and creativity, inviting viewers to explore its ribbed surfaces and vibrant hues.

Throughout Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring “Elysian Arcs,” the Marcus Performing Arts Center will come alive with nightly performances by local and regional artists. From live music to vendor markets and food trucks, each evening promises a diverse array of entertainment for attendees. Special emphasis is placed on Saturday, July 27, which will host a Family Day starting at 6:30 p.m., offering fun activities for all ages.

Kevin Giglinto, President & CEO of MPAC, expressed his excitement about continuing the partnership with Milwaukee Downtown to bring this world-class installation to the community. “Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT is more than just an event—it is a vibrant celebration of creativity, community and connection,” he remarked.

Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, highlighted the significance of hosting such internationally acclaimed artwork in downtown Milwaukee. “The opportunity to host the internationally acclaimed Elysian Arcs installation is a testament to Downtown Milwaukee’s reputation as a premier destination for public art,” she stated.

Support for Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Elysian Arcs comes from various sponsors, including Family Day Sponsor Children’s Wisconsin and Show Sponsors MGIC, U.S. Bank and Versiti. Their contributions ensure that this immersive cultural experience remains accessible to all.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

As anticipation builds for the unveiling of “Elysian Arcs,” Milwaukee residents and visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars for a week of artistic exploration and community celebration. For more information on Rainbow Summer: HIGHLIGHT featuring Elysian Arcs, including performance schedules and sponsorship opportunities, visit MarcusCenter.org/rainbowsummer.