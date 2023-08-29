RISE Drug Free MKE Coalition Honors International Overdose Awareness Day

× Expand Image via RISE Drug Free MKE Drug Free MKE Press Conference

The RISE Drug Free MKE coalition and its collaborative partners are calling on the community to mark International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 by uniting for support, commemorating lost loved ones, and accessing vital resources. The goal is to tackle the opioid crisis head-on and bring about lasting change.

The theme "Meeting You Where You Are" was chosen for this year, reflecting the broad impact of the overdose epidemic and the diverse ways people cope with it. According to RISE Drug Free MKE Chair Aaron Lipski, who is also the Milwaukee Fire Chief, this theme underscores the coalition's commitment to standing by those affected by loss, regardless of where they are on their personal journey.

"We want folks to know that we and many others share your sense of loss, and we are here to support you, no matter where you are on your journey” said Lipski. “A variety of community partners are taking part in these events to provide more resources and education about how to prevent substance misuse and overdose so that we don't lose any other friends and loved ones."

The roots of the RISE Drug Free MKE coalition's observance of International Overdose Awareness Day stretch back to 2017 when it initiated a modest gathering of survivors and supporters in Kosciuszko Park. Since then, the event has blossomed into a multi-site endeavor involving numerous partnering organizations, a march, and an array of activities and resource distributions throughout the day.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson underscores the critical importance of this initiative. "Too many lives have been lost and too many families tragically disrupted by overdoses in our city. Raising awareness and taking action is the path forward. It is essential that we make progress because more lives are at stake” said Johnson.

The events and activities slated for the day are open to the public without charge, courtesy of Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services. Those interested can visit RISEdrugfreemke.org to RSVP, though it's not mandatory, and to access comprehensive details about the offerings at each location. Key components include Narcan training as well as fentanyl test strip distribution, as well as an open mic for survivors to share their stories. A march beginning and ending in Mitchell Park will also bring the message of Drug Free MKE to the city’s North and South Sides.

Additionally, Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge will illuminate in purple on August 30 and 31 in solidarity with individuals contending with substance use disorders and their support networks. This illumination is generously provided by Light the Hoan, bringing more awareness to this pressing issue.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, the RISE Drug Free MKE coalition remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering a united front against the opioid crisis.

For more information and to stay updated on event details, please visit RISEdrugfreemke.org.