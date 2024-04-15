SAUCED Night Market Returns to Milwaukee for 2024 Season

× Expand Photo by Jim Vondruska - SaucedMarket.com SAUCED Night Market

SAUCED Night Market, which debuted in Milwaukee last summer, is returning to the city for a full 2024 market season. Kicking off with a Spring Night Market on May 3 and 4 from 5-10 p.m. at Pilot Project Brewing, Sauced will feature more than 40 local vendors and DJ DRiPSweat.

New vendors like Plume, Lydia Andersen Studio, Follysome Prints and Shelby Page Ceramics will be at the Spring Market alongside returning favorites Uncommon Wild, Sam Thompson Ceramics, The Painted Loom and dusty pete's. The full vendor lineup will be announced prior to the market here.

The Spring Night Market is just one of four SAUCED Night Markets coming to Milwaukee this year. The SAUCED website lists a summer, fall and Christmas market as well.

“The SAUCED team was so overwhelmed by the support for our first Milwaukee night markets, because of this we are back with a full year of extra saucy events,” said Sarah Freeman, founder of SAUCED Night Market.

Check out the full SAUCED Night Market schedule below:

Spring: May 3 and 4, 5-10 p.m. @ Pilot Project Brewing

Summer: July 19 and 20, 5-10 p.m. @ The Cooperage

Fall: October 5, 5-10 p.m. @ Third Street Market Hall

Christmas Market: December 6 and 7, 5-10 p.m. @ Pilot Project Brewing