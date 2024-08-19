Senator Chris Larson recognized as Legislator of the Year by School Nutrition Association

× Expand Photo Via Senator Chris Larson - Facebook Chris Larson

Senator Chris Larson was recognized Wednesday as Legislator of the Year by the School Nutrition Association (SNA-WI) following his efforts to bring healthy school meals free of charge to all students in Wisconsin.

Larson introduced and co-sponsored two state bills focused on free school lunches, both of which were signed into law by Governor Evers earlier this year. He also co-authored and co-sponsored two other bills which create a statewide healthy food system, all in an effort to provide healthy, free meals to students.

“[The legislation] would greatly benefit students, if signed into law. For example, students who eat school breakfast attend 1.5 more days of school, perform 17.5% better on math tests, and are 20% more likely to graduate,” said Kaitlin Tauriainen, SNA-WI president.

According to the SNA-WI, the new healthy food system will allow Wisconsinites receiving FoodShare benefits to receive matching dollars when purchasing fruit and vegetables at participating retailers.

“SNA-WI greatly appreciates Senator Larson’s strong leadership in working towards the goal of providing healthy school meals free of charge to all schoolchildren in Wisconsin,” said Tauriainen.