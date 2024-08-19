Senator Chris Larson recognized as Legislator of the Year by School Nutrition Association

by

Senator Chris Larson was recognized Wednesday as Legislator of the Year by the School Nutrition Association (SNA-WI) following his efforts to bring healthy school meals free of charge to all students in Wisconsin.  

Larson introduced and co-sponsored two state bills focused on free school lunches, both of which were signed into law by Governor Evers earlier this year. He also co-authored and co-sponsored two other bills which create a statewide healthy food system, all in an effort to provide healthy, free meals to students.  

“[The legislation] would greatly benefit students, if signed into law.  For example, students who eat school breakfast attend 1.5 more days of school, perform 17.5% better on math tests, and are 20% more likely to graduate,” said Kaitlin Tauriainen, SNA-WI president. 

According to the SNA-WI, the new healthy food system will allow Wisconsinites receiving FoodShare benefits to receive matching dollars when purchasing fruit and vegetables at participating retailers.  

“SNA-WI greatly appreciates Senator Larson’s strong leadership in working towards the goal of providing healthy school meals free of charge to all schoolchildren in Wisconsin,” said Tauriainen. 

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine.

LEARN MORE