‘The Original Haus Party’ Germanfest Returns for a Weekend of ‘Gemutlichkeit’

It doesn’t matter if you are German or not, get ready for the “Original Haus Party” on the lakefront at the Henry Maier Festival grounds this weekend. Germanfest returns for its 42nd edition with some new wrinkles, as well as everything you’ve come to expect attached with the word gemutlichkeit (good feelings).

Music, food, and even more music and food make this family-friendly event one of the most beloved summer traditions that Milwaukee has to offer. An estimated 65,000 people attended last year’s three-day festival.

The opening festivities begin Friday at 4 p.m., with the Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band providing the musical backdrop to the ceremony. “We were here at the very first Germanfest, when Mayor Henry Maier cut the ribbon in 1981,” said Scott Bell, the band’s director.

The band is a mainstay anchor of the festival, appearing all three days, performing “The Chicken Dance” and “The Anvil Song,” alongside other traditional and beer-flavored singalongs. Glockenspiels, Alpine Horns, and other acts round out the schedule.

Austrian Polka

At the Generac Power Stage, from 8:30 p.m. until midnight, Die Alpenkracher will make its first festival appearance, coming all the way from Salzburg, Austria.

“They, and we, are extremely excited … they’ve never been here, and Germanfest was recommended to them, by another band,” said Deb Wolf, the festival’s vice-president. “They decided to come, all seven members. They are an Austrian-type polka band, which is different from others, play traditional music, and mix up the repertoire pretty well.”

Everyone loves a parade and the Germanfest Parade steps off at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, winding a path through the midway of the grounds, with dignitaries, antique cars, and surprises unique to the activity itself.

There is beer, of course. The Lakefront Brewery Oktoberfest Pavilion has been re-christened with their name, as they continue to be one of the main suppliers for the event. Jaegermeister is again the “official” shot of Germanfest.

Hot Saws and Music

The pavilion will also host the 10:30 a.m. Sunday “Gottesdienst” church service. The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band, along with a 120-voice chorus composed of Milwaukee area church choirs and the Wisconsin Sangerbezirk will provide the musical accompaniment.

The Stihl Timbersports meets including “the hot saw” take place over all three days with the Women’s U.S. championship on Friday, the U.S. Men’s Semi-Finals on Saturday, and the U.S. Men’s Final on Sunday. Of note, the men’s competitions last year broke three world records. Food is always a big favorite with Helmut’s Strudel celebrating its 40th year at Germanfest. The Mader’s tents, with sauerbraten and schnitzel menus, and other popular vendors are back. Flags and banners will be flying and fluttering in the lake breeze.

“This is a family-friendly event because its generational,” said Wolf. “My father was on the festival board, and vice-president for many years. I’ve been on the board, and now, assumed that same position, which is a wonderful challenge. This is something for the people of Milwaukee, not only the German population, but everybody. Wilkommen!”

German Fest starts Friday, from 3 p.m.-midnight, and runs from noon to midnight on Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit germanfest.com or call 414-464-0444.