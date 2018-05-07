4th Annual Dontre Day Celebrated in Memory of Dontre Hamilton

× Expand The family of Dontre Hamilton organized the 4th annual Dontre Day in remembrance of Hamilton, who was killed by an MPD officer four years ago.

Dontre Day, an afternoon of action, activities and speeches organized by the family of Dontre Hamilton, a Milwaukee man who was killed by an MPD officer in 2014, celebrated its 4th year last Saturday at Red Arrow Park. Family and friends of the Hamilton's joined citizens of Milwaukee in remembrance of Dontre, holding hands at one point to pray for peace across Milwaukee.

“Today is going to be a day of love. Today is going to be a day of celebration,” said an organizer at the event.

Dontre Hamilton suffered from a mental illness and had fallen asleep on a bench at Red Arrow Park on the night of April 30, 2014. A Starbucks employee called the Milwaukee Police Department on Hamilton, and following an “out of policy pat-down” by MPD officer Christopher Manney, Manney says Hamilton apparently grabbed his baton and hit Manney with it. Manney responded by shooting Hamilton 14 times, and killing him. Manney was fired from the MPD, but still received benefits following his firing, according to several media outlets.

However, Nate Hamilton Jr., the brother of Dontre, said Dontre Day is about coming together as a city to move forward.

“Through this tragedy, we found strength throughout the community,” said Hamilton Jr. at the event. “We want to use Dontre Day to broadcast the love and respect the diverse people have in this city.”

× Expand The family of Dontre Hamilton (from the left): Dameion Perkins, Nate Hamilton Jr., Maria Hamilton.

Hamilton Jr. began the Coalition for Justice, a Milwaukee based community organizing group, following the tragedy. He is also shown in the documentary The Blood is at the Doorstep, an in depth look at Hamilton’s family fight for justice following his death.

“There is a lack of accountability when it comes to law enforcement and elected officials,” he said. “We want more from the people who represent us on a day-to-day basis.”

× Expand Family, friends and citizens of Milwaukee joined together to celebrate the life of Dontre and to take action.

S.M.I.L.E. INC., a Milwaukee mental health services program, was also present at the event. One of the programs they provide includes educating ex-offenders to become independent and enjoy a better quality of life. The Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign was also present at the event, working to dismantle the “unjust criminalization systems that exploit poor communities and communities of color.”

Hamilton Jr. remained hopeful that the community can use this tragedy as a positive saying, “We see the possibilities of re-educating and re-building the community when it comes to respecting ourselves and being better.”