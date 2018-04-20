Area High School Students Continue to Push For Gun Reform

× Expand Chants of “vote them out,” could be heard loud and clear at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Friday morning as area high school students organized another gun reform rally.

Nearly 50 area high school students traded their books and backpacks for signs and megaphones during an anti-gun rally at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Friday morning. The rally was organized entirely by high school students and was yet another call for attention to gun reform laws following a deadly shooting at a Florida High School last February.

Lena Abukhamireh, a 17-year old student at Greendale High School, said she organized the rally to continue to put the pressure on legislators following the March for Our Lives event and the national school walkouts that occurred last month. She said students were excused by their parents, and she also invited several area high schools to participate.

“You don’t think it could happen to you, and we don’t want it to be us next,” said Abukhamireh in an interview. “We feel like this shows that we are willing to take time out of our education to protest for this.”

Several speakers took the platform Friday morning, reading poems and leading chants for nearly 50 high school students.

Students also gave speeches at the event, as those present chanted “vote them out,” and “never again,” following every speaker.

“We have to take time out of our day and our education to tell them that we want change,” said a student at the rally. “We don’t want your thoughts and your prayers anymore…we want your policies and your action.”

Ellie Simmons, a 15-year old from Greendale High School, was also present at the rally. She said she supports limitations on who can purchase a gun. She said that she also took part in the Washington D.C. March for Our Lives rally last month.

“It was really empowering,” said Simmons about the D.C March. “I felt like I did good and that I was a part of something bigger than me. It was cool and fun to experience that.”

Ellie Simmons came to the rally to put pressure on legislators regarding gun reform laws.

Two pro-gun advocates were also present at the really, wearing jackets that said “Loaded and Ready,” and “Live Free or Die.” William Polster of Plymouth said he was simply observing the event.

“I think it’s interesting hearing their concepts, because right now they are being protected by people with firearms,” said Polster, referring to multiple police officers who were parked nearby. “It’s a shame when people fight for their rights, and then their own rights are being taken away.”

“That’s absurd,” said Abukhamireh in response. “We don’t want to take away guns, we want to regulate them and make sure they don’t get into the hands of the wrong people.”