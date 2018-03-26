Photo Gallery: Milwaukee March for Our Lives

× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

Thousands took to the streets of Milwaukee on Saturday morning for the March for Our Lives. The march is in response to the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as well as other acts of gun violence.

The march began at the Milwaukee County Courthouse and ended at City Hall, where high school students spoke out in favor of stricter gun control legislation. You can view photos from the march above, and read more about the organizers here and what happened on the day of here.