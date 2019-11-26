Exciting Events' CEO Helps Raise Millions for Charity

× Expand Photo courtesy of Exciting Events Todd Scheel (right) on stage with former Packers' receiver Donald Driver (left) and former New York Giants' defensive lineman Michael Strahan (center) at the 2018 Driven to Achieve Awards.

Did you know that President/Owner Todd Scheel of Exciting Events, deservedly regarded as one of America’s most creative events-planning company, is the auctioneer at almost 40 non-profit galas and events a year?

With over 25 years of experience as auctioneer and emcee, Scheel has helped local non-profits raise millions of dollars.

His event experience also provides each organization pre-auction brainstorming: bestselling items, order of the live auction items, event agenda/timing, transitions/games or raffle suggestions, as well as reverse auctions.

While some of his clients have auction goals in excess of $500,000, many have goals of less than $150,000. Great or small Scheel has proven willing to give back to the community to help out.

During his years as an auctioneer, Scheel has rubbed elbows with both local and national celebrities such as Donald Driver, Mary Stoker Smith, Mark Baden, Anthony Anderson and Michael Strahan. It’s an enviable resume.

And it’s just one facet of what Exciting Events provides. Its menu of services includes audio, video, lighting, customized décor, fabrication, in-house printing and graphic design. It’s a one stop shop for any event.

For more information, call 262-797-8880 or email sales@excitingevents.com.