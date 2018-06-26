'CopyWrite' on Inspiration and Community

× Expand Photo Credit: Erin Bloodgood Lexi Brunson of CopyWrite Magazine

We read stories in the media every day, but how do these stories really affect us and drive us to change? According to Lexi Brunson and Carsyn Taylor, co-founders of CopyWrite Magazine, these stories inspire us and create a ripple effect.

“People are already doing things locally in the community, and once you display them, that puts value on that community; that makes others want to thrive,” says Brunson. Brunson and Taylor grew up together in Milwaukee, but they didn’t discover the city’s bustling underground community of artists until they got to college. It was the creativity, the spark and the hustle of these individuals that motivated Brunson and Taylor to start writing and create CopyWrite Magazine.

The magazine started in 2013 and seeks to tell the stories of Milwaukee’s art culture with a grassroots mentality. CopyWrite keeps its readers focused on the progress happening in this city, which pushes people to engage in their community. The main categories of the magazine are visual art, music, fashion, community and culture. Every issue includes an interview with a local artist, a fashion spread and an article highlighting Milwaukee’s culture.

But CopyWrite does more than tell the stories of its community; it is immersed in the culture and, itself, is part of the movement. A central component of its mission is to “stand for all things urban,” which means it uses the urban hub as a muse to arouse our individuality. To Brunson and Taylor, urban is home. Our clothes, our style and our music all have a history and story.

“Our music will be inspired by barbecues, the streets we live on, the truths we experience and the things we hear and know, because we’ve been listening our whole lives,” says Taylor. The city has a pulse that you can’t necessarily find in rural or suburban areas, and the people that come from the urban environment should possess a certain go-getter mentality in order to succeed. It’s those go-getters that sway movements and help make Milwaukee the city that it is today.

“We have people all over Milwaukee living the lifestyle that they have created for themselves and developing their own cultural hubs in the city. They keep us relevant and tuned in,” explains Taylor. The magazine is about being socially responsible and promoting Milwaukee’s talented community from the ground up. If we are influenced by each other’s stories, we can be inspired to make a change.