Louis Fortis Editor/Publisher

Milwaukee's Historic Theaters
Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more
Milwaukee Film Festival Offers Movies and Cinematic Experiences
The Milwaukee Film Festival (MFF) continues to expand, but its core mission, according to director Jonathan Jackson, remains “[making] Milwaukee a center of film culture.?" more
Good People in Bad Times
We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more
Walker and Trump's Foxconn Deal May Be Worst in American History
The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 21-27, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political justice-related events in and around Milwaukee for the period September 21-27, 2017. more
Lawyers Try to Battle Eviction Scourge with Mediation Clinic
Joanne Lipo Zovic and Amy Koltz have launched the Tenant-Landlord Mediation Program in order to assist both landlords and their tenants to reduce the necessity of court cases and to solve disputes through non-adversarial discussions. more
Bring Our Youth Home from Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake
Wisconsin should close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, its infamously ill-run youth prisons, and move toward a system of community-based programs to rehabilitate young offenders. more
Conservatory Instrumental in School Music Education
The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is launching an Instrument Drive, collecting used instruments to distribute to children and schools in need. more
New Leadership Comes to an Ever-Changing East Side
The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more
A Perfect Storm of Bad Republican Policies
When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 14-20, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart s... more
Urban Beekeeping Playing a Vital Role in Milwaukee's Ecology
Urban beekeeping is growing in popularity in Milwaukee, where it is fostered by several community organizations and supported by UW-Milwaukee-Extension, Marquette University and city government. more
Milwaukee Arts Groups Fill the Gap in Arts Education
Local performing arts groups and community organizations are filling the gap, providing arts-related education for students in schools where budgets for arts education have been slashed. more
The 'Terrible Man Theory' of David Clarke
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more
How Walker's Tax Schemes are Undermining Wisconsin's Future
During his two terms as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker has directed state resources to tax cuts for the wealthy rather than investment in education and the state’s future. more
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 7-13, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political activism events taking place throughout the Great Milwaukee area Sept. 7-13. more
Pulaski High School Offers a Haven for Students and Faculty
Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Celebrates 50 Years of Serving the Underserved
The Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers has six locations and several hundred employees. Its health centers provide comprehensive medical, behavioral and dental care, as well as access to extensive social services to Milwaukee’s under... more
Time to Decriminalize Pot in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has fallen behind other states in revising antiquated laws that turn minor possession of marijuana into a felony. In Milwaukee County, those laws seem to be enforced more stringently against African American males. more
Trump versus 'Mitch M & Paul R'
President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more
