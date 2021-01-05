Blake Family Leads March Calling for Officer’s Arrest

× Expand Photo Credit: Quinn Clark Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, raises his fist as he leads the group to the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Snowfall and piercing cold weather did not stop protesters led by the Blake family and local activists as they demanded justice for Jacob Blake on Monday night.

Members of the Blake family held a press conference prior to the protest to address the Kenosha County District Attorney’s upcoming decision on whether or not to charge Officer Rusten Sheskey. Sheskey, the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times on August 23, claimed that he thought Blake was abducting a child. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.

“The police officer said he was supposed to save kids who were going to be kidnapped,” Justin Blake, Jacob’s uncle, said on Monday night. “Sounds like he had some compassion and desire to save some kids and do right, but he did wrong instead. He fired a revolver less than a foot from the head of the children that he was supposed to be trying to save.”

The children Sheskey shot in front of were actually Jacob’s three children.

Blake Family and Activists Condemn Violence

Mayor John Antaramian of Kenosha recently said in a statement that the DA’s decision should take place in the first two weeks of January. In response, Kenosha is preparing for unrest. Gov. Tony Evers has sent 500 national guard troops to Kenosha in order to combat possible violence that may come after the DA’s decision.

“No matter what the decision is, we are seeking nonviolence,” said Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha and close friend of the Blakes. “We want everybody to come out, make as much noise as you want, but we don't want any destruction of property (or) businesses. We don't want any harm. We want everyone to return home the same way that they left.”

McLean condemned those who may want to destroy property in Kenosha. “I'm a homeowner, I'm a business owner,” she said. “I don't want anybody burning down and tearing up my stuff. Nothing is resolved from that, so if those are your intentions, then you need to stay where you are.”

If Sheskey is not indicted, Justin Blake says that they may take the case to federal court and continue to fight for change. Jacob Blake Sr., Jacob's father, agreed that this case should be recognized beyond just statewide.

“We’re not gonna stop in Kenosha. We’re headed to D.C., we’re headed to Pelosi’s office, we’re headed to whoever’s going to be in charge of the senate because this has got to be federally heard, for not just my son, but for everybody who’s suffered police brutality,” Blake Sr. said.

Activists Lead Candlelight Vigil

Protesters marched to Civic Center Park in front of the Kenosha County courthouse where they lit candles to remember lives affected by police brutality. Vaun Mayes, prominent Milwaukee-based activist, spoke to the group. While he does not condone any violence, he reminded them of the difference between damage to property and damage to human beings.

“Ya’ll worried about buildings? People actually died. People were killed here, and it had nothing to do with a building or with a fire,” Mayes said. “You don't want your buildings on fire? You don't want to see people in the streets having a protest? Then correct the problems.”

Porsche Bennett, Kenosha activist who was recently named Guardian of the Year by Time magazine, emphasized the importance of holding elected officials accountable, especially Wisconsin’s senators and local aldermen. “The next time it’s time to vote, make sure you are paying attention, but right now is the time to watch them,” Bennett said. “Right now is (the time to) call them out on whatever it is that their role is to do. That goes for your aldermen, your county board of supervisors, your state reps and your senators.”

According to McLean, the group caught wind of possible white supremacist groups in the area, so she asked that they stay close as they headed back to their starting point.

It is unclear when exactly the DA will make his decision, but the presence of the national guard has left the Blakes to assume the worst. “Think about how it looks. What is the national guard for? Are they gonna deliver mail? They got ice cream cones? What do you think they’re here for? We’re ready,” Blake Sr. said.