Compare the MPS Reform Bills

×

After monthsof debate, plans to reform the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are taking shape.The governor’s Milwaukee TEACH Actwhose lead authors are Sen. Lena Taylor,Sen. Tim Carpenter and Rep. Pedro Colonwould increase the power of the MPSsuperintendent, who would be appointed directly by the mayor. The RACE forSuccess Actsponsored by Rep. Tamara Grigsby and Sen. Spencer Coggswould allowthe mayor to work in partnership with the elected school board and itsappointed superintendent. While both bills are in the drafting stage, here arethe details that have been released:



