Ex-Trump Aid Explains How Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala Matters in Swing States

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin saw highlighted the recent numbers from VOTE.gov and explained how she thinks Donald Trump's campaign is discounting Taylor Swift at their own peril.

Among the things Swift asked her followers to do was register to vote, ensuring that her Gen Z fans can participate in the election. Swift then again announced the website from the MTV Video Music Awards. Swift won the category of “Artist of the Year.”

CNN's Betsy Klein gave a list of the registration numbers from VOTE.gov sorted from swing states.

There were 1,187 new registrations in Arizona, 2,124 new voters in Georgia, and 1,062 new voters in Michigan. North Carolina, which was just shifted from Republican-leaning to a toss-up by the Cook Political Report, had 2,213 new registrants. In Nevada, there were 580, 2,127 in Pennsylvania, and 1,350 in Wisconsin through VOTE.gov.

Registrations spiked among younger voters in July after Harris took over the campaign.

Trump's vice presidential running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) said that he isn't certain the Swift endorsement does much for garnering actual voters. “I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music, are fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans,” he told Fox News.

Griffin took to the social media site X to suggest that the numbers from VOTE.gov show exactly how important Swift has been already.

“This is why Taylor Swift’s endorsement matters,” she wrote. “There’s little evidence that even an iconic celeb like Tay will sway registered voters. Her power is in driving unregistered voters to register and turn out. In 2020 only 67% of Americans voted—in 2016 60%. Nearly 1/3 of Americans, “didn’t vote.

Republicans were cautioned against blowing off the singer’s power during an episode of "Morning Joe" after Vance's statement.