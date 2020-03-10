Franklin Continues to Grow at a Rapid Pace

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rock Sports Complex The sprawling Rock Sports Complex (7900 W. Crystal Ridge Drive, Franklin) features a bike park, a seasonal snow park offering skiing, tubing and other winter sports, six baseball fields that host adult and youth league games, concessions and an umbrella bar.

Franklin, a southwestern suburb of Milwaukee, is a burgeoning community offering plenty of recreational opportunities, housing options and small businesses and restaurants. Franklin spans approximately 35 miles and now has a population of nearly 36,000, having achieved considerable growth within the last several years. According to the city’s website, Franklin is “the fastest growing community in Wisconsin,” doubling in size over the last decade.

“Franklin is growing at a rapid pace, especially along the 27th Street corridor,” says Brian Francis, owner of Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill, which opened over 10 years ago. “We are seeing new faces every day. I enjoy being a business owner in Franklin because this community really supports small family owned businesses like ours,” he adds. “We have a very loyal crowd of regulars that have helped create a friendly, welcoming atmosphere for all. You’re not a stranger very long here.”

Franklin’s convenient location near several major freeways has attracted many businesses, notably in the city’s new business parks. Says Franklin mayor Steve Olson, “We’re attracting manufacturing, research and development and service businesses in our three business parks. Two of these parks are brand new and getting a lot of interest. Strauss Brands is consolidating and expanding here, just as the other world-famous brand, Carmex (Carma Labs), plus many more.”

The safe, family oriented community appeals to many. “As Franklin residents as well as business owners, we love the community,” says Mohammad Hamed, who owns Deadstock, a footwear store, with his brother, Yazan. The brothers opened the store in August 2018. “It’s really comforting being a business owner in Franklin because of a strong police presence that truly cares for the safety of our businesses and the businesses surrounding us. Franklin is a very peaceful suburb, and we’re thankful to be a part of it,” Hamed continues.

Room to Grow

The city also boasts lots of undeveloped land. “We have lots of room to grow, whether it’s for a new home or a new location for a business. We have space for you,” says Olson. Like many metro Milwaukee suburbs, Franklin’s housing market is thriving. According to Mike Ruzicka, president of The Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR), the average Franklin home sold for $280,544 in 2019.

“If you don’t want to build your own home, we have a diverse mix of housing stock, retail and commercial buildings in most price ranges,” says Olson. “We’re currently constructing more than 900 residential units—single-family homes, luxury apartments, condominiums and senior housing.” Franklin homes will be showcased in the 2020 Metropolitan Builders Association Parade of Homes, which takes place Aug. 15-Sept. 7.

There’s no shortage of recreational opportunities and activities for children and adults in Franklin. Run by the Franklin school district, the Community Education and Recreation Department offers numerous programs and activities for all ages, including swimming lessons, a youth sports league, an indoor pickleball league, as well as a before and after school day care program for elementary students. To date, 8,500 people have participated in these programs. “We truly believe that all people are lifelong learners,” says Community Education and Recreation Department director Brad Anderson.

Franklin also values green spaces. The city is home to nearly 20 parks, including Friendship Park (3810 W. Sharon Lane), Dr. Lynette Fox Memorial Park (6860 S. Howard Drive), Pleasant View Park (4620 W. Evergreen St.), Franklin Woods Nature Center with Kayla’s Playground (3723 W. Puetz Road) and St. Martins Bike Trail (Rawson Ave. to St. Martins Road to Forest Home Avenue to North Cape Road).

The sprawling Rock Sports Complex (7900 W. Crystal Ridge Drive) features a bike park, a seasonal snow park offering skiing, tubing and other winter sports, six baseball fields that host adult and youth league games, concessions and an umbrella bar. Each Halloween season, The Rock hosts a horror event, The Hill Has Eyes, which includes several outdoor haunted attractions and even a spooky chair lift.

Franklin is also home to performing arts and culture. Completed in 2014 and seating 850, the Saber Center for the Performing Arts, located within Franklin High School (8222 S. 51st St.), hosts high school and community theater performances. The Southwestern Suburban Symphony performs concerts in Milwaukee’s southwest suburbs, including Franklin, Muskego, Greendale, Hales Corners and West Allis. “We’re a community with a lot to do,” Olson says.

The mayor feels that one of the city’s greatest assets is its residents. “Franklin’s people are the primary reason we’re such a great place to be,” he says. “Friendly and accommodating, Franklin people are always willing to help out, in addition to being motivated and happy.”

Olson adds that Franklin city officials are always striving towards making the community a better place. “We’re continuing to move our city forward, improving amenities, improving the way the city does business, improving efficiencies, all [while] allowing our citizens and businesses to keep more of their hard-earned money. We’re working with neighboring communities on cooperative fire, EMS and police services while keeping costs down.”