How Sleepy Oak Creek Became a Boom Town

At one time, the City of Oak Creek consisted of little more than open land and residential areas. Today, it’s become a most desirable place in Milwaukee County in which to live, work and play.

Though rooted in tradition, the city is moving towards the future and attracting a number of diverse residents, especially young professionals. “There’s a lot of things Oak Creek has to offer,” says Andrew Vickers, Oak Creek city administrator. Vickers, 35, who has a wife and three young children, moved to Oak Creek in 2016.

Just over 10 miles from downtown Milwaukee, Oak Creek has experienced considerable economic, population and housing growth over the past several years, with the building of major housing development and shopping center Drexel Town Square and Swedish home goods retailer Ikea in 2018.

An Amazon fulfillment center, to be constructed at 9700 S. 13th St. in Ryan Business Park, is expected to open in 2020 and employ 1,500 workers. In the next few years, aviation manufacturer Astronautics Corporation of America will relocate its headquarters from Milwaukee’s North Side to the former Master Lock campus, 135 W. Forest Hill Ave. According to Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz, Astronautics is expected to bring about 450 engineering and factory jobs to Oak Creek.

Bukiewicz, who succeeded radio personality Steve Scaffidi as Oak Creek mayor after Scaffidi’s resignation in March 2017, feels that the city’s willingness to embrace change is one of its many positive attributes. The mayor, who grew up on Milwaukee’s southwest side, moved to Oak Creek 30 years ago. “We have a great history, but as the city is changing, we are taking new people into account,” Bukiewicz says.

Besides residents, the city’s convenient freeway access is also attracting new business owners, according to Barbara Wesener, executive director of the South Suburban Chamber of Commerce, which represents Oak Creek, Franklin and surrounding communities. “We have such amazing access to I-94. There’s an easy way to get your products in and out,” Wesener explains.

Ashley and Nick Timber are lifelong Oak Creek residents. The couple, who met at Oak Creek High School, opened City 13 Escape Room in January 2018. “When we decided to open up our business, we couldn’t think of a better place to do it,” says Ashley Timber. “Oak Creek was getting so many new and trendy places in which to live and eat, but there was not much in terms of entertainment. You still had to drive to Downtown Milwaukee to go out and do something.”

Oak Creek is home to people of many ethnicities and religions, from Sikhs to Hispanics to African Americans to Caucasians, and all age groups. “You wouldn’t think of Oak Creek as a diverse community, but we are. We have a very diverse minority population, and our leadership embraces that,” says Vickers.

The city’s stable taxes (Oak Creek taxes are the third-lowest in Milwaukee County) and quality school system with plenty of athletics and extracurricular activities are other factors that appeal to residents, especially those with children. “If you’re a parent, it’s just a hub of activity to keep kids busy,” Bukiewicz says.

Oak Creek’s economic boom has spurred a demand for housing over the last several years, with homes selling at a rapid pace. Starter homes range from $200,000-$300,000. The city, which spans 28 miles, contains many subdivisions and lots for home-building. Oak Creek contains a variety of housing options, from new townhouses and apartments to single-family and larger homes, including the recently-built The Waters, a retirement and assisted living community in Drexel Town Square.

With major business and housing developments like Drexel Town Square, the city scores high on the walkability factor. “Being in a walkable community is a great draw,” Wesener says.

Plenty of Green Space

Business development in Oak Creek may be booming, but the city still boasts a considerable amount of green space. Oak Creek contains 25 well-maintained parks. These include Lake Vista on Lake Michigan, which opened last year, and Abendschein Community Park, with nature trails, a baseball field, a disc golf course and a skate park. Both Lake Vista and Abendschein have summer beer gardens.

Graphic designer and artist Gwendolyn Granzow, who has lived with her family in Oak Creek for 28 years, witnessed the city undergo many changes. “When we moved in, it felt like the country,” she recalls. Although houses have replaced Oak Creek’s many open fields, Granzow still spots plenty of wildlife in her own backyard. “Deer walk through our yard every evening, year-round,” she says. Located in close proximity to Lake Michigan, Granzow’s home has inspired the artist’s creativity and offered many benefits to her family. “Living close to the lake and on nearly an acre of land has given us the space to create art, to raise a family and to plant an amazing garden,” she continues.

Oak Creek’s increasing amenities means that residents can enjoy nightlife without having to drive to downtown Milwaukee. “We love living here. Almost everything we need is right in Oak Creek,” Ashley Timber says.

Drexel Town Square is the city’s premier hot spot, hosting numerous events, from ethnic festivals, including Cuban Fest, to live music, farmers markets and food truck events. “The community is just teeming with activity. There’s something going on there all the time these days,” Bukiewicz says.

Despite looking towards the future, Oak Creek hasn’t let community traditions go by the wayside. Each year, the city hosts an annual Easter Egg hunt, Fourth of July festivities and a Christmas celebration, events that help bring neighbors together. “We love the sense of community. Everyone is friendly,” Ashley Timber said. “We have a lot of cool stuff to do here,” Vickers adds.

According to Bukiewicz, Oak Creek is currently revising its comprehensive city plan with a 10-year vision for the future; it’s a strategic action plan, good through 2020, whose objectives include implementing “thoughtful development and a prosperous economy,” “vibrant and diverse cultural opportunities” and creating “a safe, welcoming and engaged community.”

To Oak Creek officials, community feedback is paramount. To receive input from residents, the city hosts several workshops a year. “We are looking at our 10-year plan and taking all age brackets into account,” says Bukiewicz. “We like to feel that we are really getting the pulse of the community.” The mayor noted that the city is also considering revising—and adding—ordinances that pertain to LED lights, lot space and distilling spirits. Bukiewicz says his constituents’ requests include more environmentally-friendly businesses and green space, increased dining and shopping options, upscale health clubs, arts festivals and family-friendly community activities.

“We are open-minded as to what we are doing for the future,” he adds. “Instead of telling the residents what they need, we have residents tell us what they’d like.”