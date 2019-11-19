Keeping Our Water Clean by Adopting a Storm Drain

Water quality nonprofit organization Sweet Water’s “Adopt a Storm Drain” program makes it easy for Milwaukee-area residents to help prevent flooding, as well as to help keep water clean for humans and wildlife in their neighborhoods.

Sweet Water (Southeastern Wisconsin Watersheds Trust, Inc.) began implementing its Adopt a Storm Drain program about two years ago. It invites participants to “adopt” drains by clearing them of debris and by following easy tips to help prevent water pollution. People can then enter their email address on Respect Our Waters’ website (see below), and the organization will contact them to confirm the location of the storm drain. The drain will then be added to a map of adopted drains located throughout metro Milwaukee.

Some areas of Milwaukee County, such as Wauwatosa, can be overwhelmed with stormwater management during heavy rainfalls. Clearing out storm drains helps reduce flooding in homes during severe storms, which can mean thousands of dollars in damage for homeowners. “Our main message is, ‘if it’s not rain, it doesn’t belong in a drain,’” says Sweet Water’s acting director, Jake Fincher. In rural areas, stormwater runoff often ends up in lakes and rivers.

“Respect Our Waters” is a Sweet Water campaign that encourages citizens to take action to help ensure clean water in Milwaukee County. Now in its seventh year, the campaign plans to implement an updated website that makes it possible for people all over Wisconsin to participate in adopting a drain. Sweet Water—which currently works with 37 municipalities to help spread awareness about the importance of maintaining clean water—would like to increase its outreach efforts even more in the coming years. “We want to take it to the next step,” Fincher says.

‘It Really Depends on Every Individual to Be Mindful’

Besides the Adopt a Storm Drain program, Milwaukee County residents can take small steps to help prevent water pollution. “There are a number of tips that sound relatively simple but make a really big impact, such as recycling,” Fincher continues. Milwaukee County residents can take small steps to help prevent water pollution, such as picking up pet waste, which contains harmful pathogens that could mix with water, and use salt on driveways sparingly during especially cold months. “When salt reaches our fresh water, it’s nearly impossible to get out,” Fincher says. “It really depends on every individual to be mindful.”

According to Fincher, the number-one source of water pollution is stormwater, which can easily be contaminated by animal waste and dirt. “It’s not the rain, it’s what the rain picks up,” he explains. Excessive stormwater can also cause flooding. “If you do something outside and leave it outside, it will end up in the river,” he added. Contrary to what many may people believe, organic materials, including grass clippings and leaves, can also lead to water pollution. For example, grass can cause algae-like blooms, which can be harmful to people and pets. Leaves left on the street, even for a few days, can also cause chemicals like phosphorus to mix with the water supply. “We’ve seen a massive spike of phosphorus in water waste during the fall,” Fincher noted.

Aaron Zeleske, natural environment program manager for Harbor District, Inc., also has a few suggestions for clean water management. “Landscape with native plants instead of turf grass. When done properly, native plants will absorb more water, keeping it from going into the sewer system. [Native plants] are also better adapted to our climate, can resist droughts and require less watering,” he says. Downspouts should be disconnected from sewers, and gardens should be watered directly. During rainstorms, people should refrain from activities that require lots of water usage, like showering and doing laundry. Also, Zeleske says that hazardous chemicals and substances such as motor oil and lead paint should be taken to “appropriate disposal facilities.”

Along with partnering with neighborhood associations and providing funding for outreach services, Sweet Water and Respect Our Waters often host community engagement events, such as block parties with food, entertainment and a mobile arts van, to help educate Milwaukee-area residents about the importance of clean water.

“We have a direct responsibility to protect what’s going into drains,” Fincher says. “We want our rivers to be clean for fishing, swimming, and, ultimately, drinking water.”

For more information about Sweet Water, visit swwtwater.org.

For more information about the Respect Our Waters campaign and the Adopt a Storm Drain program, visit respectourwaters.org.