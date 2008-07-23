Meat Production and Climate Impact

Dear Editor,

Last week, in a major address in the nation¹s capital, former Vice President

Al Gore called for a ten-year plan to move the nation's entire energy supply

to solar, wind, and other renewable sources. What he failed to address is

the massive role of meat production in the global climate crisis.

An authoritative 2006 report by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization

found that animal agriculture accounts for fully 18 percent of greenhouse

gas emissions that cause global warming. That¹s more than automobiles!

(www.CoolYourDiet.org) It is also a major cause of land and water

degradation.

Carbon dioxide, the chief greenhouse gas, is emitted by burning forests to

create animal pastures and by combustion of fossil fuels to operate feed

growing tractors, factory farm and slaughterhouse machinery, trucks, and

refrigeration equipment. The much more damaging methane and nitrous oxide

are discharged from digestive tracts of cattle and from animal waste

cesspools, respectively.

The good news is that each of us can do our part to reduce global warming

without waiting ten years. Our local supermarket stocks a rich variety of

soy-based lunch "meats," hotdogs, veggie burgers, dairy products, and

ready-to-eat frozen dinners. Did I mention the cornucopia of fruits and

vegetables that have always been readily available to us? More details are

at www.tryveg.com.

Sincerely,

Marcus Armand