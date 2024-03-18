Michael S. Harper Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Comptroller

× Expand Photo via Friends of Michael S.Harper Michael S. Harper Michael S. Harper

Michael Harper, a seasoned financial services professional and entrepreneur, has officially entered the race for Milwaukee County Comptroller. With a track record spanning 25 years, Harper brings a wealth of experience to the table, having worked across diverse industries as an investor and trader.

Harper's background includes roles at the Capital Midwest Fund and Urban Clean Energy Ventures, where he focused on clean energy technology and energy efficiency. Additionally, he served as chairman and trustee of the Milwaukee County Employees Retirement System (MCERS), contributing to critical committees such as the Audit Committee and the Governance Task Force.

As a candidate for Comptroller, Harper is committed to the following goals:

Economic Growth and Opportunity: Harper aims to expand economic prosperity in Milwaukee County, creating opportunities for all residents. Reimagining Milwaukee County: He envisions a county where quality of life thrives, with vibrant assets like parks, museums, and cultural attractions. Enhanced Transit System: Harper will work toward improving the County Transit System while transitioning to a clean energy future. International Hub for Innovation and Investment: His vision includes transforming Milwaukee into an international hub, attracting innovation and investment. New Partnerships and Revenues: Harper seeks to develop strategic partnerships for development and financing, generating new revenue streams. Collaboration for Success: He aims to strengthen collaborations with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) and ethnic chambers of commerce, positioning Milwaukee County as the Region of Choice.

Despite surrounding counties experiencing growth and prosperity, Milwaukee County's economy has remained stagnant for three decades. Harper sees this as an opportunity for positive change, envisioning a phoenix rising from years of neglect.

Harper's commitment extends to leveraging "Justice 40" principles, ensuring clean energy access for Low Moderate Income (LMI) and distressed communities. As a champion for the people, he pledges to prioritize sustainable investments that benefit all residents.

For more information about Michael Harper's campaign, visit friendsofmichaelsharper.com .

Contact: Campaign Headquarters Phone: (414)-403-0072. Email: friendsofharp@gmail.com.

Paid for by Friends of Michael S. Harper