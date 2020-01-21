Millennial Task Force Investigates Brain Drain in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Credit: Cemile Bingol 1194375680 Brain with wings is trying to fly and get away from the men that want to cut its wings. Can be used Imagination and Freedom concepts. (Used clipping mask)

Alderman Cavalier Johnson created the Millennial Task Force to address the brain drain in Milwaukee. "It's important to listen to [Millennials] about what's important to continue to make our city more attractive for them," says Johnson.

Sixteen members will present their ideas in June 2020 on how to stop educated people from leaving Milwaukee, otherwise known as the brain drain. According to a 2019 report from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the national rate people move out of state is 7%. For Wisconsin, the number of people aged 25 to 29 who moved out of state was 9% between 2010 and 2014. Alderman Johnson believes Millennials can provide a grassroots point of view as to how Milwaukee can keep recent graduates.

“The data shows that in both the city and state, we’re lagging behind in growth amongst this group, and the goal should always be to attract and retain diverse, young and talented individuals to Milwaukee,” says Johnson in a press release.

According to the DWD report, Milwaukee is seeing a decrease in young educated workers, and the city is having a difficult time retaining and attracting young skilled workers. These findings show a negative impact on the city’s economy. “It is important to pin down this group and see what is attractive to them,” says Johnson.

Reasons for leaving Milwaukee could be because of the weather, professional growth and high crime rates in the city. According to Johnson, Milwaukee can't control the weather, but the city has seen a recent decrease in homicide rates. “I'm engaged with number of meetings encouraging people to call and report to the police. In my own district, we've seen a decrease in overall [criminal] activity,” says Johnson.

Crime is an issue, but high financial debts also need to be considered. Millennials are postponing large purchases like homes, which means they are able to move from city to city easily. Affordable rent, parks or hiking trails, as well as local restaurants (non-chain) were three qualities Millennials wanted in a city, according to a survey cited in the DWD report. The report also found Millennials want flexible schedules at work, along with an employer that gives them a sense of purpose.

Millennial readers of the Shepherd Express are encouraged to send in their ideas and input to Alderman Johnson at cavalier.johnson2@milwaukee.gov.