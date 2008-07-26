We need to restore our credability

Impeachment is a trial to determine right from wrong, guilt or innocence.
Our United States Accountability and Creditability must be restored by
following these rules of Law.
President Bush, Vice President Cheney and others have been charged with
crimes against the United States of America. These are serious charges and
the impeachment trial is necessary to determine if these charges are valid
or not, if the accused are guilty or not. Would we ignore charges of
violence, rape, murder or theft of a suspect? No! We would continue the
Trial to make a determination.
Please provide coverage of the need for the Impeachment process to
proceed.
Thank you for your fine news service.
Bruce Eggum, Gresham Wisconsin