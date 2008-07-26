We need to restore our credability

Impeachment is a trial to determine right from wrong, guilt or innocence.

Our United States Accountability and Creditability must be restored by

following these rules of Law.

President Bush, Vice President Cheney and others have been charged with

crimes against the United States of America. These are serious charges and

the impeachment trial is necessary to determine if these charges are valid

or not, if the accused are guilty or not. Would we ignore charges of

violence, rape, murder or theft of a suspect? No! We would continue the

Trial to make a determination.

Please provide coverage of the need for the Impeachment process to

proceed.

Thank you for your fine news service.

Bruce Eggum, Gresham Wisconsin