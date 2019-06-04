New Growth on Milwaukee's South Shore

× Expand Scenic views of St. Francis, Wis.

Though small in size, St. Francis is big on community and offers many larger city amenities, without the traffic congestion and hefty home prices.

The compact city south of Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, spanning just two-and-a-half miles and with a population of slightly more than 9,200, boasts a small-town feel, convenient freeway access (Downtown Milwaukee is a 10-minute commute from Howard Avenue via I-794) and affordable housing.

Richard Adamczewski, a St. Francis resident for more than 44 years, feels that the city’s ideal location is one of the many perks of living there. “The Lake Parkway [I-794] gives the city residents quick and effective access to events throughout Milwaukee County. After a Brewers game, I can walk to the parking lot, get in my car and be at my house in 30 minutes,” he says.

Although a number of St. Francis homes are smaller than many in Milwaukee County, houses are newer, typically built in the 1950s and 1960s. According to Zillow, the median St. Francis home price is slightly less than $160,000.

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, the city is a site of natural beauty with a lakefront along with well-maintained hiking and biking trails such as the Yellowstone Trail. “We’re a hidden gem,” says St. Francis mayor and former alderman Ken Tutaj. A St. Francis resident since 1992, Tutaj was elected mayor of the city in 2018, replacing CoryAnn St. Marie-Carls.

Land for Building

Compared to other communities in Milwaukee County, St. Francis is relatively new. Once part of the town of Lake and the city of Milwaukee, St. Francis became its own city in 1951. Unlike the Bay View community, St. Francis’ trendy neighbor to the north, where new developments are continually being built, a good portion of St. Francis’ land remains undeveloped. However, city officials are working diligently to bring in more businesses and residents to the city.

Besides the Landing Condominiums, built in 2000 at 4110 S. Lake Drive, two new residential developments have been proposed to be built along the city’s lakefront within the next two years. Bear Development’s Mariner Apartments, a mix of one-and-two-bedroom luxury apartments on 11.9 acres, will feature a number of amenities, including a club house, a garage and an outdoor swimming pool.

In December, the St. Francis Common Council voted in favor of granting Atlanta-based firm Campbell Capital Group $9.6 million to complete their 7.5-acre luxury housing development project. Like Mariner Apartments, Campbell’s 236-unit development—a mix of one- and two-bedroom lofts—will also include a clubhouse with an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and underground parking. The Campbell project is expected to be completed in 2020.

As St. Francis currently lacks a downtown district, city officials are hoping the lakefront developments will draw more businesses to the area, particularly between Packard and Howard avenues, an area which city officials have dubbed “the triangle.” In the last several years, a handful of businesses have opened their doors on South Packard Avenue, including La Finca Coffeehouse, a spacious, atmospheric café serving Mexican-inspired espresso drinks and dishes, and 42 Ale House, a video- and board-game-themed restaurant with a full bar and scenic summer patio.

“Between the two developments, we will have a thousand more people. Hopefully, this will be the catalyst to drive the triangle,” says Tutaj.

“The goal is to attract more business and commercial development along with additional housing development,” adds St. Francis city administrator Mark Johnsrud.

Drawing New Residents

A former La Crosse mayor and Johnson Creek village administrator, Johnsrud took over the role as St. Francis city administrator in 2016 and moved to the city around the same time. Johnsrud enjoys living in the area, which, with its stunning lakeshore, reminds him of La Crosse. The tight-knit neighborhoods were one of the first things that endeared Johnsrud and his wife to St. Francis. “What we noticed was how friendly the people are,” he says. “St. Francis is typically a very safe community.”

St. Francis’s tranquil beauty, amiable residents and helpful city officials were several factors that compelled Meg Vetting to open Heart Revival Center for Belonging, a yoga and meditation center located at 3701 S. Packard Ave., in April. The building once housed an A&W root beer stand and a bank.

“There were so many things that led me to St. Francis—it was just this beautiful alignment that happened,” says Vetting. The yoga and meditation instructor, who has taught classes at Bay View’s Helium Hot Yoga and continues to teach at Saffron Yoga Center, decided to expand her business after teaching classes out of her Bay View home.

“Something I was trying to create was a sense of urban retreat, and Bay View has gotten so busy,” Vetting continues. She feels that the St. Francis community and city officials have been supportive of her and her business. “The people we have met in the area have been incredibly lovely,” Vetting says, adding that St. Francis aldermen have been very responsive. “As a budding entrepreneur, I could just walk into the civic center and get help.”

The quiet city is also attracting many creative individuals. Jeweler Robert Devoe Peter opened The Jewelers Guild in July 2017 at 2408 E. St. Francis Ave. The business offers jewelry-making classes, jewelry appraisal services and a small retail area. In October, artists Lulu Rader and Bucko Crooks and engineers William Pariso and Michael Francis Cook launched Gold in the Fridge at 2525 E. Crawford Ave., a do-it-yourself artist’s space and live music venue.

“Since Bay View is expanding so quickly, it’s only natural that artists and musicians that can no longer afford rent there move ever so slightly south to St. Francis to grow and develop themselves. It’s quiet, it’s spread out a little bit more, and it’s highly affordable for Gold in the Fridge’s needs,” says Anna Rodriguez, head of the venue’s illustration department.

“There’s a civic pride that’s very apparent in St. Francis,” said P.J. Early, owner of St. Francis business All City Appliance. “That sense of place is very strong here.”

Milton Vretenar Memorial Park, located at 4230 S. Kirkwood Ave., hosts a number of family friendly activities, particularly in the summer. Each year, St. Francis holds a Fourth of July celebration, beginning with parade starting on Howard Avenue near the civic center and concluding at Vretenar Park. St. Francis Days, a three-day festival featuring live music, carnival rides, vendor and food booths and a petting zoo, which is held over Labor Day weekend, will celebrate its 55th anniversary this year.

“Everyone gets to help everyone, and that’s awesome,” Tutaj concludes.