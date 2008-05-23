Oprah Goes Vegan

Dear Editor,

The queen of daytime television Oprah Winfrey has decided to go vegan for 21 days, and she invites her viewers to join her. Her website provides a helpful menu, recipes, and opportunity for comments at http://tinyurl.com/6ha8gv.

Oprah's stated reason:"How can you say you're trying to spiritually evolve, without even a thought about what happens to the animals whose lives are sacrificed in the name of gluttony?" As an added benefit, she expects to cleanse her body of the saturated fat, cholesterol, pesticides, antibiotics, and pathogens contained in animal products.

I hope that Oprah's experience leads her to continue a vegan diet for life, and I invite your readers to take her 21-day challenge and discover the benefits for themselves!

Sincerely,

Max Dyer

Milwaukee