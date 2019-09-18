Protesters Gather During Betsy DeVos’ Milwaukee Visit

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Democratic Party of WI. Activists gathered Monday during a visit from Betsy DeVos.

Around 50 protesters took to the streets Monday while Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education, visited a private school in Milwaukee. Protesters stood outside of St. Marcus Lutheran School (2215 N. Palmer St.) and held signs that said, “Save Our Public Schools,” and “Stop the Bullies: Full Funding for Public Schools.”

“We are here to say we’re not going to be quiet when it comes to our children,” said Ingrid Walker-Henry, vice president of the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), during the protest.

DeVos used the trip to talk about the education freedom scholarship program, which the Department of Education says would provide for a $5 billion annual federal tax credit for voluntary donations to state-based scholarship programs. However, protesters said DeVos’ actions so far are worrisome. “Americans and Wisconsinites want public schools,” said Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “We want our government to support us instead of taking funds away from public education.”

Protesters—including parents, MTEA members, Democratic lawmakers and others—said that DeVos’ attention towards private schools and support towards proposed cuts for public education are not wanted here in Wisconsin.

Walker-Henry said that the proposed federal cuts would impact students’ learning as less funding would be given towards before- and after-school programs and art, music, language and other programs. Milwaukee Public Schools’ current Before and After School Care program offers homework assistance and other benefits at more than 100 MPS locations during non-school hours.

“It’s past time to demand that this country provide opportunities for every child to be successful,” said Walker-Henry. “We’re tired of the finger pointing and the blame on school systems that can’t make do with the problems that they’re given.”

During her visit, DeVos talked to members of the private voucher school about the importance of putting students first. However, she also stated that changes need to occur in public education, as she told those present that the U.S. ranks “24th in reading, 25th in science and 40th in math in the world,” according to DeVos. “What we’re doing, what we've been doing, isn’t working,” said DeVos on Monday.

However, protesters said that cuts to public education won’t help. “They want to make it harder for schools to meet their basic needs,” said Christopher Walton, chairman of the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County. “If we are going to trust in generation after generation to pick up the mantle and move this nation forward, we can’t have cuts to quality education that makes this city a better place to live.”

Alex Brower, the president of the Milwaukee Substitute Teachers Association, has taught in many different MPS schools. He said he has seen firsthand the need for more staff, resources and funding. “The way that we solve issues is by putting more resources into public education and not by making public education some sort of free market nightmare,” he explained.

DeVos also participated in a roundtable at the event with Republican lawmakers. She spoke about her support of school voucher programs.

Brower called the voucher programs in Milwaukee a “failed experiment.” Voucher program opponents say they are a way to privatize education.

“MPS educators will continue to stand united with parents, students and our community to resist Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump’s privatization plans and to win the fully funded public schools that Milwaukee students, families and staff deserve,” MTEA President Amy Mizialko said in a press release.