Spectrum Pulls False Attack Ad Paid for by Right-Wing PAC

Earlier this month, Wisconsin Principles Inc., a dark money special interest PAC, paid for a false TV advertisement against Democratic candidate and political newcomer Sarah Keyseki. The ad intended to boost a Republican incumbent, State Senator Joan Ballweg.

As first reported by the Lodi Enterprise, the ad wrongfully stated, “Keyeski looks out for number one, voting herself a 16 percent pay raise while on the school board!” Problem was, Keyeski never served on any school board and before this election cycle, had never run or been appointed to public office.

Last week, Spectrum Communications confirmed in an email to Keyeski’s legal representation, LawtonCates, that the Wisconsin Principles ad was no longer airing on Spectrum Cable.

“If Senator Ballweg were confident in her legislative record as an elected official, then she would denounce this kind of misleading and inaccurate campaigning, as well as the dangerous tactic implored by Wisconsin Principles, sharing the personal contact information of her opponent,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dianne Hesselbein. “Because Ballweg’s record is indefensible, she and her allies are unfortunately resorting to dirty politics and choosing to lie to voters in the 14th Senate District.”