Tell Ron Johnson What You Think About His Neglect of the Unemployed

COVID-19 has taught the American public a few different things. For those of us with kids, it has taught us that 5th grade math was immediately discarded once we entered middle school, and for the rest of us, we have learned scraping by on unemployment is easier said than done. $600 was added to the unemployment payment in order to prevent the economy from tanking and for people to be able to afford basic necessities. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has voted to keep unemployment during the pandemic going while at the same time eliminating the $600 that was added. He proposed a bill that would allow extended unemployment benefits to continue but reduce their amount, on the day before the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit from the CARES relief act was set to expire. His refusal to extend benefits didn’t affect only Wisconsinites—it affected the entire federal legislature’s ability to approve continued payments for the whole country. While the $600 in benefits added billions to a floundering economy, including Wisconsin’s, Johnson has been adamantly opposed to their renewal.

To call attention to Johnson’s disregard for the needs of his constituents, a protest is scheduled for noon on Thursday, Sept. 10 outside Johnson’s Milwaukee office, 517 E. Wisconsin Ave. Taking a lead role in organizing the protest is the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Worker's Organization (MASH) works closely with the Service Employees International Union “on improving employee and workforce standards.” They were founded in 2018 “to implement a community benefits agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks covering employment in the new downtown arena and surrounding development zone” and cooks, cashiers and cleaners at Fiserv Forum and other venues.

“Working with underemployed, marginally employed and unemployed workers of Milwaukee and properly representing them is a goal we have at MASH and is something that everyone in these times should be doing. Right now is a time to pull together and make sure everyone has basic necessities," says MASH’s Senior Organizer Lindsay Adams.

MASH’s press release expands on the theme. “We did not create this pandemic, and now Ron Johnson wants to put us out on the street during an economic and public health crisis. We bail out corporations, banks, and entire industries, but in our toughest times, we are not supporting the American people when we’re going under. This is what Milwaukee is facing if we do not stand up for ourselves: our lives on the street.” Organizers within MASH feel actions like these have helped to usher change in the past. Pepe Oulahan, who has been a union labor organizer for 40 years, can attest to that. “Actions always show the lawmakers that there is unity within the groups who put their feet to the ground and push for change”, he states. Dave Somerscales, who is also organizing the “Save the 600” action, is assured the voices of the group will be heard. “Citizens in Wisconsin always show up for what is right,” he says.

For those interested in seeing and hearing what the future of Milwaukee holds without this additional unemployment support, this action will have plenty to share. The aim of the action is to start holding feet to the fire and inspire lawmakers to take action. These have always proven to be steadfast and will show power in numbers. Actions work.

For more information on the Milwaukee Area Service Workers Organization, visit mashworkers.org.

