The Future of the Milwaukee Turners

Every city has an epicenter, a location that is an unmistakable example of what its resident deem as the heart of the city. Milwaukee’s happens to be within in a four-block radius where the Wisconsin Center, embracing Old World Third Street and the Fiserv Forum. The structure is a nod to Milwaukee tradition with its massive walls made of Cream City brick.

Milwaukee was considered by many European immigrants as A new world experiment where radical ideas could come to the forefront. Location-wise, Turner Hall is in the heart of Milwaukee, but most importantly, its spirit is as well. In recent years Turner Hall became known for hosting some of the best live acts in music and comedy, but it is much more than that. The Turner organization was started back in 1853 by a group of German immigrants who felt society had failed to uphold the rights of the people, so they set sail for our sleepy Midwestern city, intent on creating something new. There, they constructed a building resembling an old castle nestled near the Milwaukee River, situated by the most populated (at the time) part of the city. The Turners were avid fitness enthusiasts as well, so they added this to their mission statement. They aimed to empower people by fostering a “sound mind in a sound body” attitude.

Emilio De Torre recently assumed his post as executive director of the Milwaukee Turners. “Fifteen years at the ACLU [as director of community engagement] taught me something important—I am a very mission-oriented person, and I am absolutely nothing but excited to start this one. I thought of like-minded people that are helping to desegregate Milwaukee and make it a great city through community work. I wanted to basically put them all under one roof and create our own Order of the Phoenix,” he says.

The new incarnation of the Turners is more accessible to people of color. De Torre himself is a very active individual, and takes advantage of the facility’s rock-climbing gym, the second oldest in the country. Members of the Turners can take advantage of the gyms located inside the building, as well as the many workshops, functions and events that will be organized within the following year. Emilio has plans to have virtual yoga classes led by Malkia Stampley, keeping in the tradition of fitness of the organization. Afterwards, presentations on rock climbing techniques will be shown, as well as the practice of mindfulness, and access to free virtual art.

Many food pantries have been running in the city of Milwaukee since the pandemic started, and Milwaukee Turners are dedicated to working with them. On August 10, 2020, they will partner with Ayuda Mutua MKE, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, The Milwaukee Bucks, The Pabst Theater Group and Marquette University's Center for Urban Research. The city is still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 and these groups aim to make it easier on everyone by providing food, PPE, and hygiene and school supplies. The event will also have a drop off in the north parking lot of 1034 N. Vel Phillips Ave from 2 to 6 p.m. on that day, where the event will be held.

“The Turners has a long history of always helping the city and while it may have been more silent than we wanted to, we aim to have it a lot more active, especially during these tumultuous times,” De Torre says, adding that he is working on a Black Lives Matter banner to be displayed on the facade of the building. The Turners’ centuries-old motto is clear and ready to put it into practice once again. “Liberty against all Oppression; Tolerance against all Fanaticism; Reason against all Superstition; and Justice against all Exploitation.”

