Tom Nardelli chewing cabbage and Scott Walker's $95 haircut

Dear Shepherd-Express Editor,

When Tom Nardelli was on the Common Council, he used to say "I don't like to chew my cabbage twice." But since the city has parity with the county when it comes to pensions, the rich pimp style raise Scott "Easy Rider" Walker gave his sidekick will have him chewing pension cabbage till he goes to that Big Hutch in the Sky. But nobody but his loved ones will remember Nardo when he's gone. Fortunately, the same thing can be said about Easy Rider Walker when he tries to slide into the governor's chair with that $95. haircut of his.

Sincerely,

Frank Wayne