It's wrong for the state to tell me I can't carry a concealed we

I would like to give my $0.02. I would have to say I am a fan of a well

written and executed concealed carry law. I feel it is wrong of the state

to tell me that my wife and I are unable to carry any type of defensive

weapons.

In todays climate, it is naive to believe there are no deadly

weapons in the hands of criminals in the city or in our schools. The

criminals feel they have a need for them and will have them handy if

needed. A well written concealed carry law would allow well trained and

responsible citizens the ability to act in a number of situation if needed

to protect themselves as well as others from dangerous situations. In most

states that have concealed carry, the regulations to receive a permit to

carry are so strict that being able to carry a gun is a privilege. These

citizens have a history of being good law abiding people with good values

and judgement. The argument that says more guns will cause more violence

is absurd. If you would like to meet some firearm advocates I would invite

you to an IDPA match or or any other gun club in the area. These club

members are from all blue and white collar positions across the state and

could have the ability save someones life in the future.

Thank you for the time to read this.

Ed