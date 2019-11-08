Full Service from Exciting Events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Exciting Events

Milwaukee’s Exciting Events is a full-service production company providing lighting, décor, video production, audio production, fabricating and printing props and visuals and adding special effects for events of all kinds.

Photo courtesy of Exciting Events

Exciting Events’ Creative Design Department produces banners and other materials. The Department includes a Print Room filled from floor to ceiling with examples of work printed for clients. Clients have an option to either keep their graphics or store them at Exciting Events to use for the next event.

The Creative Suite aka “the Hub” is where all the creativity happens. When a client brings an idea to Exciting Events, the Hub’s creative team listens, bounces around ideas and exceeds the clients expectations. The Hub is comprised of several workstations dedicated to specific projects and can produce everything from t-shirts to graphics as long as 50 feet. Each team member has specific skillsets and whether its creating floorplans or touching up the final graphics to for an NBA team (which will be seen by thousands of people), Exciting Events can handle it.

For more information visit www.excitingevents.com.