Bucks Tackle Voter Registration with Bucks Vote Campaign

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Bucks / Twitter

While the Milwaukee Bucks are pushing toward the playoffs in the NBA bubble in Orlando, the Bucks organization is looking towards the general election this November. On Tuesday, the team launched their new “Bucks Vote” campaign in conjunction with the partisan primaries, an initiative aimed at educating voters and getting people registered to vote.

Education initiatives from the team will cover a variety of topics, spanning from the general voting process to how to volunteer at polling places on Election Day. The campaign will also include the team’s social media presence, as well as a dedicated website expected to launch soon. Messages from Bucks players will be part of the overall message encouraging people to get out to the polls.

Bucks Vote is part of a larger conversation happening on a national level to get sports fans to vote. The campaign is aligned with RISE and When We All Vote, non-profit organizations aimed at increased participation in all elections. With their participation, the Bucks join a coalition of teams spanning the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NWSL to utilize their platforms as agents for change in regard to voter turnout. In total, 20 teams make up the coalition, along with Athletes Unlimited, an organization that supports underrepresented sports leagues on a national level.

To find out more about the Bucks Vote campaign, fans can visit WhenWeAllVote.org/Bucks to get registered, as well as the Bucks social media channels for further updates.