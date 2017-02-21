Voter Registration
Hey Wisconsin: Vote!
In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primaryraces for nonpartisan offices. Here's what you need to know:Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place,voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov.
Feb 21, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker's proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin.
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Honest and the Dishonest
The biggest divide in politics in Wisconsin over the past two years hasn't been between the left and the right. It's been between the honest and the dishonest.Republicans insist that's not true
Nov 28, 2012 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
How to Vote on Nov. 6
The state Supreme Court did the right thing last week when it declined to hear cases that could allow Wisconsin's restrictive new voter ID rules to be in place for the general election on Nov. 6.
Oct 3, 2012 4:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
GOP Circulates Bills to End Same Day Voter Registration and More
Think the state Republicans are solely focused on creating jobs? Hmm… According to the 15 bills already being circulatedby Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowocjobs aren't always front and center. Take the one that..
Jan 3, 2011 6:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Voting Guide
Turnout for November's presidential election shouldbe historic. But making history can also be confusing, as many new orinfrequent voters show up at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m.to 8
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments
Fighting the Spread of Democracy
Taking Liberties Fighting the Spread of Democracy B Y J O E L M C N A L L Y One of the Bush administration's covers for going to war in Iraq to provide billions of dollars in no-bid contracts for Halliburton and other co
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties