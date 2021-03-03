Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 18 New Deaths

Summary:
- 539 new cases;
- 7,185 active cases;
- 18 new deaths;
- 6,458 total deaths;
- 267 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 539 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 545 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 18 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 17 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,458.
There are 7,185 active cases (1.3%) out of 565,131 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.6% of all cases (551,329 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 267 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 69 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 79 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,398. The 7-day average in the county is 81. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,244 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (484), Racine (323), Kenosha (300), Dane (273), Brown (224), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (183), Marathon (181), Rock (159), Dodge (155), Washington (135), Sheboygan (131), Walworth (129), Waupaca (112), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (96), Chippewa (93), Grant (81), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (78), Barron (76), Wood (74) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1583 | 10
Ashland
1174 | 16
Barron
5393 | 76
Bayfield
1066 | 19
Brown
30251 | 224
Buffalo
1320 | 7
Burnett
1208 | 23
Calumet
5484 | 43
Chippewa
7057 | 93
Clark
3158 | 57
Columbia
5052 | 53
Crawford
1667 | 17
Dane
40641 | 273
Dodge
11442 | 155
Door
2423 | 20
Douglas
3640 | 26
Dunn
4276 | 28
Eau Claire
11033 | 105
Florence
434 | 12
Fond du Lac
12019 | 96
Forest
924 | 23
Grant
4660 | 81
Green
3170 | 16
Green Lake
1519 | 18
Iowa
1863 | 10
Iron
546 | 21
Jackson
2580 | 23
Jefferson
7882 | 111
Juneau
2995 | 19
Kenosha
14876 | 300
Kewaunee
2414 | 28
La Crosse
12268 | 80
Lafayette
1459 | 7
Langlade
1934 | 32
Lincoln
2915 | 58
Manitowoc
7246 | 63
Marathon
13668 | 181
Marinette
3962 | 63
Marquette
1307 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
98398 | 1244
Monroe
4325 | 31
Oconto
4271 | 48
Oneida
3396 | 69
Outagamie
19316 | 197
Ozaukee
7636 | 78
Pepin
806 | 7
Pierce
3488 | 33
Polk
3936 | 44
Portage
6483 | 64
Price
1162 | 7
Racine
20389 | 323
Richland
1288 | 15
Rock
14431 | 159
Rusk
1257 | 16
Sauk
5297 | 42
Sawyer
1521 | 21
Shawano
4596 | 70
Sheboygan
12930 | 131
St. Croix
6415 | 43
Taylor
1784 | 21
Trempealeau
3400 | 37
Vernon
1833 | 37
Vilas
2144 | 36
Walworth
8859 | 129
Washburn
1296 | 18
Washington
13791 | 135
Waukesha
40763 | 484
Waupaca
4774 | 112
Waushara
2099 | 31
Winnebago
17074 | 183
Wood
6669 | 74