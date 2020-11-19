Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 83 New Deaths, Death Toll Approaches 3,000

“The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that, if we continue on the path we’re on, Wisconsin could see 5,000 deaths by the end of this calendar year,” warned Gov. Tony Evers as he announced an extension of the state’s mask mandate. The state is currently approaching 3,000 deaths. It took until August for the pandemic to claim 1,000 lives, then from August to the end of October to claim another 1,000. Nearly 1,000 people have died because of COVID in the first three weeks of November alone.
Summary:
- 6,635 new cases;
- 75,580 active cases;
- 83 new deaths;
- 2,876 total deaths;
- 2,104 hospitalized patients.
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,635 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 6,440 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 75,580 active cases (22.3%) out of 338,472 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 83 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 52 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,876.
The patients recovered in about 76.8% of all cases (259,953 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that the number of hospitalized patients has been declining, bringing the total down to 2,104, of which 427 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The seven-day average of positive tests has been dipping, reaching 33.1%.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 854 new cases have brought the total cases to 59,156. The 7-day average in the county is 861.
Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 680 deaths. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (168), Racine (146), Brown (126), Kenosha (119), Marathon (111), Outagamie (110), Winnebago (98), Waupaca (78), Dane (69), Dodge (65), Washington (62), Rock (62), Grant (54), Eau Claire (48), Sheboygan (48), Walworth (45), Chippewa (43), Shawano (42), Fond du Lac (38), Barron (35), Ozaukee (33), Portage (33), Jefferson (33), La Crosse (32) and Clark (31).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,235 tests daily spread across 131 labs. An additional 19 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
923 | 6
Ashland
546 | 7
Barron
3023 | 35
Bayfield
587 | 6
Brown
20563 | 126
Buffalo
647 | 4
Burnett
638 | 9
Calumet
3732 | 22
Chippewa
3894 | 43
Clark
1824 | 31
Columbia
2917 | 10
Crawford
752 | 4
Dane
23869 | 69
Dodge
7377 | 65
Door
1464 | 10
Douglas
1484 | 1
Dunn
2217 | 5
Eau Claire
6778 | 48
Florence
292 | 11
Fond du Lac
7612 | 38
Forest
677 | 15
Grant
3101 | 54
Green
1476 | 5
Green Lake
1086 | 5
Iowa
1117 | 4
Iron
314 | 6
Jackson
1380 | 4
Jefferson
4621 | 33
Juneau
1698 | 7
Kenosha
8088 | 119
Kewaunee
1510 | 14
La Crosse
6919 | 32
Lafayette
973 | 2
Langlade
1417 | 23
Lincoln
1666 | 21
Manitowoc
4317 | 29
Marathon
8605 | 111
Marinette
2635 | 25
Marquette
970 | 7
Menominee
529 | 2
Milwaukee
59156 | 680
Monroe
2120 | 11
Oconto
2918 | 23
Oneida
2032 | 25
Outagamie
12694 | 110
Ozaukee
4102 | 33
Pepin
403 | 2
Pierce
1698 | 11
Polk
1722 | 4
Portage
4209 | 33
Price
624 | 3
Racine
12302 | 146
Richland
756 | 11
Rock
8173 | 62
Rusk
705 | 5
Sauk
3080 | 14
Sawyer
727 | 6
Shawano
3447 | 42
Sheboygan
8021 | 48
St. Croix
3711 | 19
Taylor
1019 | 11
Trempealeau
1993 | 11
Vernon
918 | 7
Vilas
1052 | 11
Walworth
5202 | 45
Washburn
524 | 2
Washington
7546 | 62
Waukesha
22536 | 168
Waupaca
3450 | 78
Waushara
1653 | 7
Winnebago
12229 | 98
Wood
3512 | 20
