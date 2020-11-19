Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 83 New Deaths, Death Toll Approaches 3,000

“The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that, if we continue on the path we’re on, Wisconsin could see 5,000 deaths by the end of this calendar year,” warned Gov. Tony Evers as he announced an extension of the state’s mask mandate. The state is currently approaching 3,000 deaths. It took until August for the pandemic to claim 1,000 lives, then from August to the end of October to claim another 1,000. Nearly 1,000 people have died because of COVID in the first three weeks of November alone.

6,635 new cases;

75,580 active cases;

83 new deaths;

2,876 total deaths;

2,104 hospitalized patients.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,635 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 6,440 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 75,580 active cases (22.3%) out of 338,472 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 83 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 52 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,876.

The patients recovered in about 76.8% of all cases (259,953 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that the number of hospitalized patients has been declining, bringing the total down to 2,104, of which 427 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The seven-day average of positive tests has been dipping, reaching 33.1%.

In Milwaukee County alone, 854 new cases have brought the total cases to 59,156. The 7-day average in the county is 861.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 680 deaths. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (168), Racine (146), Brown (126), Kenosha (119), Marathon (111), Outagamie (110), Winnebago (98), Waupaca (78), Dane (69), Dodge (65), Washington (62), Rock (62), Grant (54), Eau Claire (48), Sheboygan (48), Walworth (45), Chippewa (43), Shawano (42), Fond du Lac (38), Barron (35), Ozaukee (33), Portage (33), Jefferson (33), La Crosse (32) and Clark (31).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,235 tests daily spread across 131 labs. An additional 19 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

923 | 6

Ashland

546 | 7

Barron

3023 | 35

Bayfield

587 | 6

Brown

20563 | 126

Buffalo

647 | 4

Burnett

638 | 9

Calumet

3732 | 22

Chippewa

3894 | 43

Clark

1824 | 31

Columbia

2917 | 10

Crawford

752 | 4

Dane

23869 | 69

Dodge

7377 | 65

Door

1464 | 10

Douglas

1484 | 1

Dunn

2217 | 5

Eau Claire

6778 | 48

Florence

292 | 11

Fond du Lac

7612 | 38

Forest

677 | 15

Grant

3101 | 54

Green

1476 | 5

Green Lake

1086 | 5

Iowa

1117 | 4

Iron

314 | 6

Jackson

1380 | 4

Jefferson

4621 | 33

Juneau

1698 | 7

Kenosha

8088 | 119

Kewaunee

1510 | 14

La Crosse

6919 | 32

Lafayette

973 | 2

Langlade

1417 | 23

Lincoln

1666 | 21

Manitowoc

4317 | 29

Marathon

8605 | 111

Marinette

2635 | 25

Marquette

970 | 7

Menominee

529 | 2

Milwaukee

59156 | 680

Monroe

2120 | 11

Oconto

2918 | 23

Oneida

2032 | 25

Outagamie

12694 | 110

Ozaukee

4102 | 33

Pepin

403 | 2

Pierce

1698 | 11

Polk

1722 | 4

Portage

4209 | 33

Price

624 | 3

Racine

12302 | 146

Richland

756 | 11

Rock

8173 | 62

Rusk

705 | 5

Sauk

3080 | 14

Sawyer

727 | 6

Shawano

3447 | 42

Sheboygan

8021 | 48

St. Croix

3711 | 19

Taylor

1019 | 11

Trempealeau

1993 | 11

Vernon

918 | 7

Vilas

1052 | 11

Walworth

5202 | 45

Washburn

524 | 2

Washington

7546 | 62

Waukesha

22536 | 168

Waupaca

3450 | 78

Waushara

1653 | 7

Winnebago

12229 | 98

Wood

3512 | 20

