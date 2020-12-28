Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Cases and Deaths Keep Decelerating After Christmas

Summary:
- 1,335 new cases;
- 28,912 active cases;
- 19 new deaths;
- 4,711 total deaths;
- 1,113 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,335 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,934 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 19 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 41 deaths. After a spike at 120 deaths in a day on Tuesday, Dec. 22, deaths have plummeted. There were 5, 4 then 9 deaths reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The total death toll is now 4,711.
There are 28,912 active cases (6.1%) out of 472,153 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 92.9% of all cases (438, 394 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,113 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 237 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 211 new cases have brought the total cases to 83,338. The 7-day average in the county is 316. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 955 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (327), Racine (246), Kenosha (211), Dane (176), Brown (160), Outagamie (156), Marathon (153), Winnebago (148), Dodge (115), Rock (112), Waupaca (96), Washington (94), Sheboygan (92), Walworth (85), Grant (77), Eau Claire (75), Chippewa (65) and Fond du Lac (65).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1284 | 10
Ashland
987 | 14
Barron
4398 | 55
Bayfield
913 | 18
Brown
25697 | 160
Buffalo
964 | 7
Burnett
978 | 19
Calumet
4602 | 34
Chippewa
5797 | 65
Clark
2744 | 49
Columbia
4147 | 28
Crawford
1539 | 12
Dane
32721 | 176
Dodge
10292 | 115
Door
1960 | 13
Douglas
3025 | 16
Dunn
3439 | 22
Eau Claire
9089 | 75
Florence
394 | 12
Fond du Lac
10146 | 65
Forest
828 | 22
Grant
4040 | 77
Green
2270 | 9
Green Lake
1383 | 10
Iowa
1637 | 6
Iron
415 | 15
Jackson
2327 | 16
Jefferson
6489 | 57
Juneau
2392 | 10
Kenosha
12049 | 211
Kewaunee
2013 | 24
La Crosse
9867 | 55
Lafayette
1226 | 5
Langlade
1767 | 30
Lincoln
2411 | 42
Manitowoc
5964 | 50
Marathon
11719 | 153
Marinette
3493 | 42
Marquette
1139 | 18
Menominee
704 | 10
Milwaukee
83338 | 955
Monroe
3385 | 23
Oconto
3711 | 38
Oneida
2757 | 47
Outagamie
15858 | 156
Ozaukee
6149 | 50
Pepin
643 | 5
Pierce
2862 | 29
Polk
2965 | 22
Portage
5452 | 48
Price
921 | 5
Racine
17069 | 246
Richland
1073 | 13
Rock
11870 | 112
Rusk
1091 | 12
Sauk
4404 | 27
Sawyer
1184 | 10
Shawano
4138 | 56
Sheboygan
11180 | 92
St. Croix
5396 | 28
Taylor
1575 | 14
Trempealeau
2916 | 28
Vernon
1489 | 28
Vilas
1565 | 21
Walworth
7507 | 85
Washburn
1000 | 11
Washington
11381 | 94
Waukesha
33549 | 327
Waupaca
4074 | 96
Waushara
1900 | 14
Winnebago
14961 | 148
Wood
5541 | 44