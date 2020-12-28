Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Cases and Deaths Keep Decelerating After Christmas

Summary:

1,335 new cases;

28,912 active cases;

19 new deaths;

4,711 total deaths;

1,113 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,335 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,934 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

The state reported 19 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 41 deaths. After a spike at 120 deaths in a day on Tuesday, Dec. 22, deaths have plummeted. There were 5, 4 then 9 deaths reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The total death toll is now 4,711.

There are 28,912 active cases (6.1%) out of 472,153 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 92.9% of all cases (438, 394 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,113 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 237 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 211 new cases have brought the total cases to 83,338. The 7-day average in the county is 316. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 955 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (327), Racine (246), Kenosha (211), Dane (176), Brown (160), Outagamie (156), Marathon (153), Winnebago (148), Dodge (115), Rock (112), Waupaca (96), Washington (94), Sheboygan (92), Walworth (85), Grant (77), Eau Claire (75), Chippewa (65) and Fond du Lac (65).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1284 | 10

Ashland

987 | 14

Barron

4398 | 55

Bayfield

913 | 18

Brown

25697 | 160

Buffalo

964 | 7

Burnett

978 | 19

Calumet

4602 | 34

Chippewa

5797 | 65

Clark

2744 | 49

Columbia

4147 | 28

Crawford

1539 | 12

Dane

32721 | 176

Dodge

10292 | 115

Door

1960 | 13

Douglas

3025 | 16

Dunn

3439 | 22

Eau Claire

9089 | 75

Florence

394 | 12

Fond du Lac

10146 | 65

Forest

828 | 22

Grant

4040 | 77

Green

2270 | 9

Green Lake

1383 | 10

Iowa

1637 | 6

Iron

415 | 15

Jackson

2327 | 16

Jefferson

6489 | 57

Juneau

2392 | 10

Kenosha

12049 | 211

Kewaunee

2013 | 24

La Crosse

9867 | 55

Lafayette

1226 | 5

Langlade

1767 | 30

Lincoln

2411 | 42

Manitowoc

5964 | 50

Marathon

11719 | 153

Marinette

3493 | 42

Marquette

1139 | 18

Menominee

704 | 10

Milwaukee

83338 | 955

Monroe

3385 | 23

Oconto

3711 | 38

Oneida

2757 | 47

Outagamie

15858 | 156

Ozaukee

6149 | 50

Pepin

643 | 5

Pierce

2862 | 29

Polk

2965 | 22

Portage

5452 | 48

Price

921 | 5

Racine

17069 | 246

Richland

1073 | 13

Rock

11870 | 112

Rusk

1091 | 12

Sauk

4404 | 27

Sawyer

1184 | 10

Shawano

4138 | 56

Sheboygan

11180 | 92

St. Croix

5396 | 28

Taylor

1575 | 14

Trempealeau

2916 | 28

Vernon

1489 | 28

Vilas

1565 | 21

Walworth

7507 | 85

Washburn

1000 | 11

Washington

11381 | 94

Waukesha

33549 | 327

Waupaca

4074 | 96

Waushara

1900 | 14

Winnebago

14961 | 148

Wood

5541 | 44