Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Deaths Spike to 54

Summary:
- 1,301 new cases;
- 21,515 active cases;
- 54 new deaths;
- 5,753 total deaths;
- 746 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,301 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,545 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 54 new deaths, which brought the seven-day average back up to 34 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,753.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 21,515 active cases (4%) out of 535,218 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.9% of all cases (507,760 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 746 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 155 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 224 new cases have brought the total cases to 93,768. The 7-day average in the county is 273. Milwaukee County reported 7 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,122 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (429), Racine (293), Kenosha (265), Dane (240), Brown (190), Outagamie (176), Marathon (169), Winnebago (166), Dodge (142), Rock (137), Washington (119), Walworth (116), Sheboygan (112), Waupaca (104), Eau Claire (97), Fond du Lac (80), Grant (78), Chippewa (77), La Crosse (70), Ozaukee (70), Barron (69), Jefferson (68), Shawano (67), Wood (65) and Manitowoc (60).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1473 | 11
Ashland
1125 | 16
Barron
5043 | 69
Bayfield
1028 | 18
Brown
28956 | 190
Buffalo
1239 | 7
Burnett
1086 | 23
Calumet
5158 | 39
Chippewa
6710 | 77
Clark
3068 | 56
Columbia
4757 | 39
Crawford
1629 | 15
Dane
37352 | 240
Dodge
11071 | 142
Door
2328 | 18
Douglas
3495 | 18
Dunn
3972 | 26
Eau Claire
10389 | 97
Florence
417 | 12
Fond du Lac
11439 | 80
Forest
901 | 22
Grant
4425 | 78
Green
2636 | 12
Green Lake
1480 | 14
Iowa
1779 | 9
Iron
471 | 19
Jackson
2535 | 21
Jefferson
7462 | 68
Juneau
2856 | 17
Kenosha
14057 | 265
Kewaunee
2317 | 26
La Crosse
11417 | 70
Lafayette
1355 | 7
Langlade
1882 | 31
Lincoln
2771 | 54
Manitowoc
6839 | 60
Marathon
13162 | 169
Marinette
3872 | 58
Marquette
1243 | 21
Menominee
783 | 11
Milwaukee
93768 | 1122
Monroe
4016 | 30
Oconto
4115 | 45
Oneida
3109 | 55
Outagamie
18128 | 176
Ozaukee
7241 | 70
Pepin
774 | 7
Pierce
3259 | 32
Polk
3506 | 41
Portage
6052 | 58
Price
1079 | 7
Racine
19623 | 293
Richland
1209 | 13
Rock
13597 | 137
Rusk
1217 | 14
Sauk
5007 | 35
Sawyer
1390 | 17
Shawano
4467 | 67
Sheboygan
12358 | 112
St. Croix
6034 | 39
Taylor
1741 | 20
Trempealeau
3253 | 34
Vernon
1715 | 33
Vilas
1877 | 31
Walworth
8503 | 116
Washburn
1206 | 16
Washington
13125 | 119
Waukesha
38608 | 429
Waupaca
4574 | 104
Waushara
2033 | 25
Winnebago
16376 | 166
Wood
6280 | 65