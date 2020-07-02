Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Averaged 500 New Cases Per Day in the Last Week

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Seven new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 793. In the past seven days, a total of 27 people have died which is the lowest weekly number since early April.

There are at least 236 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 11.8% of cases result in hospitalization. This rate is falling as the cases among younger, healthier people is growing.

There are at least 74 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 31.4% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU

539 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 29,738. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is now at 502 cases a day, the highest it's ever been.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 539 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the statewide total to 29,738.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at it's highest point since the pandemic came into Wisconsin at an average of new 502 cases per day.

Almost 80% of the 29,738 cases have been deemed as recovered (23,527). The number of active cases is currently 5,414. This number continues to grow as there were over 3,500 new cases just in the last seven days. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 793 cases, the patient is deceased.

Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total death toll to 793. Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 391. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (64), Kenosha (44), Brown (42), Waukesha (39) and Dane (32).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered around 240 statewide for the last two weeks. With this latest surge in new cases, you may expect to see this data show up in the number of hospitalizations. However, as has been previously reported, the current increase in cases is largely concentrated among younger individuals, specifically 20-29 year olds.

This age group is hospitalized in about 3% of cases, while the population as a whole is hospitalized in 12% of cases.

There are currently 236 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. 112 of them are in Milwaukee County. There are an additional 143 individuals awaiting test results.

74 of the 236 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago.

12,878 new test results were filed in the last day. Because of daily fluctations in test processing, we look at a seven day average to see how things are trending. In the last week, the state has averages over 9,800 tests per day, so we are seeing an above average number of tests. The state has averaged about 9,600 tests per day in the last week. The state can currently handle a capacity of 18,434 tests daily spread across 76 labs. An additional 28 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 20 Ashland: 3 Barron: 35 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,937 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 3 Calumet: 112 Chippewa: 91 Clark: 81 Columbia: 89 Crawford: 36 Dane: 2,061 Dodge: 467 Door: 44 Douglas: 31 Dunn: 41 Eau Claire: 249 Florence: 3 Fond du Lac: 314 Forest: 39 Grant: 162 Green: 90 Green Lake: 34 Iowa: 32 Iron: 7 Jackson: 27 Jefferson: 257 Juneau: 40 Kenosha: 1,531 Kewaunee: 60 La Crosse: 492 Lafayette: 74 Langlade: 10 Lincoln: 11 Manitowoc: 100 Marathon: 186 Marinette: 60 Marquette: 17 Menominee: 7 Milwaukee: 11,649 Monroe: 66 Oconto: 61 Oneida: 20 Outagamie: 500 Ozaukee: 241 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 68 Polk: 57 Portage: 162 Price: 2 Racine: 2,187 Richland: 15 Rock: 882 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 109 Sawyer: 12 Shawano: 78 Sheboygan: 214 St. Croix: 179 Taylor: 14 Trempealeau: 122 Vernon: 37 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 622 Washburn: 4 Washington: 395 Waukesha: 1,250 Waupaca: 121 Waushara: 31 Winnebago: 692 Wood: 63 Total: 29,738 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 42 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 44 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 391 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 64 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 16 Waukesha: 39 Waupaca: 10 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 793

