Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee Reaches 1,000 Deaths

Summary:
- 2,790 new cases;
- 28,304 active cases;
- 49 new deaths;
- 5,211 total deaths;
- 988 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,790 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,827 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 49 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 33 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,211.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 28,304 active cases (5.5%) out of 511,136 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.4% of all cases (477,460 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 988 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 225 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 455 new cases have brought the total cases to 89,612. The 7-day average in the county is 454. Milwaukee County reported 7 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,002 deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll by a long shot. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (376), Racine (269), Kenosha (243), Dane (214), Brown (171), Outagamie (164), Marathon (163), Winnebago (163), Dodge (127), Rock (125), Walworth (106), Washington (105), Waupaca (100), Sheboygan (96), Eau Claire (88), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (70), Chippewa (70), La Crosse (64), Shawano (62), Jefferson (61) and Wood (60).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1401 | 11
Ashland
1062 | 16
Barron
4760 | 58
Bayfield
979 | 18
Brown
27703 | 171
Buffalo
1101 | 7
Burnett
1044 | 21
Calumet
4929 | 38
Chippewa
6343 | 70
Clark
2936 | 54
Columbia
4491 | 33
Crawford
1600 | 13
Dane
35633 | 214
Dodge
10753 | 127
Door
2187 | 15
Douglas
3293 | 17
Dunn
3734 | 25
Eau Claire
9856 | 88
Florence
410 | 12
Fond du Lac
11016 | 70
Forest
890 | 22
Grant
4282 | 77
Green
2470 | 10
Green Lake
1427 | 14
Iowa
1731 | 8
Iron
435 | 19
Jackson
2472 | 18
Jefferson
7088 | 61
Juneau
2688 | 11
Kenosha
13386 | 243
Kewaunee
2188 | 25
La Crosse
10817 | 64
Lafayette
1297 | 6
Langlade
1851 | 30
Lincoln
2658 | 50
Manitowoc
6508 | 55
Marathon
12629 | 163
Marinette
3710 | 51
Marquette
1203 | 20
Menominee
759 |10
Milwaukee
89612 | 1002
Monroe
3731 | 26
Oconto
3992 | 41
Oneida
2964 | 47
Outagamie
17224 | 164
Ozaukee
6813 | 59
Pepin
733 | 6
Pierce
3219 | 30
Polk
3304 | 29
Portage
5836 | 54
Price
987 | 6
Racine
18765 | 269
Richland
1174 | 13
Rock
12941 | 125
Rusk
1168 | 14
Sauk
4766 | 31
Sawyer
1298 | 17
Shawano
4328 | 62
Sheboygan
11921 | 96
St. Croix
5731 | 32
Taylor
1666 | 14
Trempealeau
3132 | 31
Vernon
1638 | 32
Vilas
1758 | 28
Walworth
8203 | 106
Washburn
1112 | 15
Washington
12524 | 105
Waukesha
36793 | 376
Waupaca
4339 | 100
Waushara
1973 | 23
Winnebago
15780 | 163
Wood
5991 | 60