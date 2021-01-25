Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Under 1,000, 8 New Deaths

Summary:

946 new cases;

22,041 active cases;

8 new deaths;

5,699 total deaths;

772 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 946 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. This is the first time this month that cases fall below 1,000 per day; it has not happened since September 2020 with one more instance in December. The state has averaged 1,577 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 8 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 33 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,699.

Over the weekend, there were 2,800 new cases and 48 new deaths; 42 deaths occurred on Saturday, 6 on Sunday.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 22,041 active cases (4.1%) out of 533,917 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.8% of all cases (505,987 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 772 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 175 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 192 new cases have brought the total cases to 93,544. The 7-day average in the county is 269. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,115 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (422), Racine (290), Kenosha (262), Dane (229), Brown (190), Outagamie (174), Marathon (169), Winnebago (166), Dodge (138), Rock (136), Washington (119), Walworth (116), Sheboygan (112), Waupaca (104), Eau Claire (97), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (76), Chippewa (76), La Crosse (70), Barron (68), Ozaukee (68) Shawano (67), Jefferson (66), Wood (64) and Manitowoc (60).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1472 | 11

Ashland

1124 | 16

Barron

5036 | 68

Bayfield

1028 | 18

Brown

28836 | 190

Buffalo

1235 | 7

Burnett

1081 | 23

Calumet

5139 | 39

Chippewa

6693 | 76

Clark

3058 | 57

Columbia

4751 | 39

Crawford

1629 | 15

Dane

37285 | 229

Dodge

11052 | 138

Door

2325 | 18

Douglas

3486 | 18

Dunn

3972 | 26

Eau Claire

10370 | 97

Florence

417 | 12

Fond du Lac

11419 | 76

Forest

899 | 22

Grant

4417 | 78

Green

2623 | 12

Green Lake

1474 | 14

Iowa

1775 | 9

Iron

469 | 19

Jackson

2529 | 20

Jefferson

7442 | 66

Juneau

2851 | 16

Kenosha

13999 | 262

Kewaunee

2307 | 26

La Crosse

11382 | 70

Lafayette

1350 | 7

Langlade

1879 | 31

Lincoln

2766 | 54

Manitowoc

6827 | 60

Marathon

13132 | 169

Marinette

3861 | 58

Marquette

1243 | 21

Menominee

782 | 11

Milwaukee

93544 | 1115

Monroe

4004 | 30

Oconto

4110 | 45

Oneida

3101 | 55

Outagamie

18073 | 174

Ozaukee

7211 | 68

Pepin

771 | 7

Pierce

3252 | 32

Polk

3503 | 39

Portage

6044 | 58

Price

1079 | 7

Racine

19551 | 290

Richland

1209 | 13

Rock

13565 | 136

Rusk

1218 | 14

Sauk

5000 | 35

Sawyer

1388 | 17

Shawano

4464 | 67

Sheboygan

12348 | 112

St. Croix

6016 | 39

Taylor

1735 | 20

Trempealeau

3246 | 34

Vernon

1703 | 33

Vilas

1866 | 31

Walworth

8483 | 116

Washburn

1205 | 15

Washington

13079 | 119

Waukesha

38527 | 422

Waupaca

4551 | 104

Waushara

2032 | 24

Winnebago

16358 | 166

Wood

6266 | 64