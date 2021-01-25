Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Under 1,000, 8 New Deaths

Summary:
- 946 new cases;
- 22,041 active cases;
- 8 new deaths;
- 5,699 total deaths;
- 772 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 946 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. This is the first time this month that cases fall below 1,000 per day; it has not happened since September 2020 with one more instance in December. The state has averaged 1,577 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 8 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 33 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,699.
Over the weekend, there were 2,800 new cases and 48 new deaths; 42 deaths occurred on Saturday, 6 on Sunday.
There are 22,041 active cases (4.1%) out of 533,917 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.8% of all cases (505,987 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 772 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 175 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 192 new cases have brought the total cases to 93,544. The 7-day average in the county is 269. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,115 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (422), Racine (290), Kenosha (262), Dane (229), Brown (190), Outagamie (174), Marathon (169), Winnebago (166), Dodge (138), Rock (136), Washington (119), Walworth (116), Sheboygan (112), Waupaca (104), Eau Claire (97), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (76), Chippewa (76), La Crosse (70), Barron (68), Ozaukee (68) Shawano (67), Jefferson (66), Wood (64) and Manitowoc (60).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1472 | 11
Ashland
1124 | 16
Barron
5036 | 68
Bayfield
1028 | 18
Brown
28836 | 190
Buffalo
1235 | 7
Burnett
1081 | 23
Calumet
5139 | 39
Chippewa
6693 | 76
Clark
3058 | 57
Columbia
4751 | 39
Crawford
1629 | 15
Dane
37285 | 229
Dodge
11052 | 138
Door
2325 | 18
Douglas
3486 | 18
Dunn
3972 | 26
Eau Claire
10370 | 97
Florence
417 | 12
Fond du Lac
11419 | 76
Forest
899 | 22
Grant
4417 | 78
Green
2623 | 12
Green Lake
1474 | 14
Iowa
1775 | 9
Iron
469 | 19
Jackson
2529 | 20
Jefferson
7442 | 66
Juneau
2851 | 16
Kenosha
13999 | 262
Kewaunee
2307 | 26
La Crosse
11382 | 70
Lafayette
1350 | 7
Langlade
1879 | 31
Lincoln
2766 | 54
Manitowoc
6827 | 60
Marathon
13132 | 169
Marinette
3861 | 58
Marquette
1243 | 21
Menominee
782 | 11
Milwaukee
93544 | 1115
Monroe
4004 | 30
Oconto
4110 | 45
Oneida
3101 | 55
Outagamie
18073 | 174
Ozaukee
7211 | 68
Pepin
771 | 7
Pierce
3252 | 32
Polk
3503 | 39
Portage
6044 | 58
Price
1079 | 7
Racine
19551 | 290
Richland
1209 | 13
Rock
13565 | 136
Rusk
1218 | 14
Sauk
5000 | 35
Sawyer
1388 | 17
Shawano
4464 | 67
Sheboygan
12348 | 112
St. Croix
6016 | 39
Taylor
1735 | 20
Trempealeau
3246 | 34
Vernon
1703 | 33
Vilas
1866 | 31
Walworth
8483 | 116
Washburn
1205 | 15
Washington
13079 | 119
Waukesha
38527 | 422
Waupaca
4551 | 104
Waushara
2032 | 24
Winnebago
16358 | 166
Wood
6266 | 64