Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: No COVID Deaths Sunday and Monday

Summary:
- 338 new cases;
- 6,163 active cases;
- 0 new deaths;
- 6,576 total deaths;
- 203 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 338 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 405 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported no new deaths. The seven-day average of deaths is 6, bringing the total death toll to 6,576.
Over the weekend, there were 822 new cases and 14 new deaths; 14 deaths occurred on Saturday, 0 on Sunday.
There are 6,163 active cases (1.1%) out of 572,770 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.8% of all cases (559,872 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 203 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 57 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 76 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,691. The 7-day average in the county is 87. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,249 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (496), Racine (331), Kenosha (304), Dane (288), Brown (227), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (186), Marathon (183), Rock (164), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (106), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (101), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1609 | 10
Ashland
1190 | 16
Barron
5496 | 76
Bayfield
1068 | 19
Brown
30535 | 227
Buffalo
1324 | 7
Burnett
1225 | 23
Calumet
5553 | 46
Chippewa
7149 | 93
Clark
3161 | 58
Columbia
5142 | 55
Crawford
1671 | 17
Dane
41637 | 288
Dodge
11532 | 158
Door
2468 | 21
Douglas
3704 | 29
Dunn
4330 | 30
Eau Claire
11161 | 105
Florence
425 | 12
Fond du Lac
12043 | 101
Forest
934 | 23
Grant
4712 | 83
Green
3278 | 16
Green Lake
1527 | 18
Iowa
1935 | 10
Iron
558 | 21
Jackson
2583 | 27
Jefferson
8002 | 106
Juneau
3034 | 20
Kenosha
14901 | 304
Kewaunee
2354 | 24
La Crosse
12340 | 80
Lafayette
1485 | 6
Langlade
1941 | 32
Lincoln
2930 | 60
Manitowoc
7314 | 67
Marathon
13819 | 183
Marinette
3986 | 65
Marquette
1323 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
99691 | 1249
Monroe
4363 | 34
Oconto
4311 | 48
Oneida
3463 | 68
Outagamie
19705 | 197
Ozaukee
7782 | 81
Pepin
813 | 7
Pierce
3589 | 35
Polk
4011 | 45
Portage
6528 | 66
Price
1174 | 7
Racine
20531 | 331
Richland
1291 | 15
Rock
14636 | 164
Rusk
1279 | 16
Sauk
5410 | 44
Sawyer
1550 | 22
Shawano
4620 | 69
Sheboygan
13172 | 133
St. Croix
6626 | 47
Taylor
1796 | 22
Trempealeau
3422 | 37
Vernon
1864 | 37
Vilas
2180 | 38
Walworth
8949 | 133
Washburn
1338 | 18
Washington
13977 | 139
Waukesha
41574 | 496
Waupaca
4763 | 116
Waushara
2121 | 31
Winnebago
17343 | 186
Wood
6724 | 77