Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: No COVID Deaths Sunday and Monday



338 new cases;

6,163 active cases;

0 new deaths;

6,576 total deaths;

203 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 338 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 405 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported no new deaths. The seven-day average of deaths is 6, bringing the total death toll to 6,576.

Over the weekend, there were 822 new cases and 14 new deaths; 14 deaths occurred on Saturday, 0 on Sunday.

There are 6,163 active cases (1.1%) out of 572,770 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.8% of all cases (559,872 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 203 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 57 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 76 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,691. The 7-day average in the county is 87. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,249 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (496), Racine (331), Kenosha (304), Dane (288), Brown (227), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (186), Marathon (183), Rock (164), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (106), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (101), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1609 | 10

Ashland

1190 | 16

Barron

5496 | 76

Bayfield

1068 | 19

Brown

30535 | 227

Buffalo

1324 | 7

Burnett

1225 | 23

Calumet

5553 | 46

Chippewa

7149 | 93

Clark

3161 | 58

Columbia

5142 | 55

Crawford

1671 | 17

Dane

41637 | 288

Dodge

11532 | 158

Door

2468 | 21

Douglas

3704 | 29

Dunn

4330 | 30

Eau Claire

11161 | 105

Florence

425 | 12

Fond du Lac

12043 | 101

Forest

934 | 23

Grant

4712 | 83

Green

3278 | 16

Green Lake

1527 | 18

Iowa

1935 | 10

Iron

558 | 21

Jackson

2583 | 27

Jefferson

8002 | 106

Juneau

3034 | 20

Kenosha

14901 | 304

Kewaunee

2354 | 24

La Crosse

12340 | 80

Lafayette

1485 | 6

Langlade

1941 | 32

Lincoln

2930 | 60

Manitowoc

7314 | 67

Marathon

13819 | 183

Marinette

3986 | 65

Marquette

1323 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

99691 | 1249

Monroe

4363 | 34

Oconto

4311 | 48

Oneida

3463 | 68

Outagamie

19705 | 197

Ozaukee

7782 | 81

Pepin

813 | 7

Pierce

3589 | 35

Polk

4011 | 45

Portage

6528 | 66

Price

1174 | 7

Racine

20531 | 331

Richland

1291 | 15

Rock

14636 | 164

Rusk

1279 | 16

Sauk

5410 | 44

Sawyer

1550 | 22

Shawano

4620 | 69

Sheboygan

13172 | 133

St. Croix

6626 | 47

Taylor

1796 | 22

Trempealeau

3422 | 37

Vernon

1864 | 37

Vilas

2180 | 38

Walworth

8949 | 133

Washburn

1338 | 18

Washington

13977 | 139

Waukesha

41574 | 496

Waupaca

4763 | 116

Waushara

2121 | 31

Winnebago

17343 | 186

Wood

6724 | 77