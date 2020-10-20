Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Resumes Regular Daily Updates

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 218 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,192 individuals hospitalized and 315 of them are in intensive care. A month ago, there were 406 hospitalized and 111 in ICU.

The alternate care facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been open and ready to accept patients since last Wednesday. It has yet to have any patients check in. The intent of the ACF is to accept less acute cases that are at the tail end of their hospital stays.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,591 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Because of the reporting upgrades, the daily reporting numbers will be negatively impacted over the next few days.

There are currently 37,358 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 178,482 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (139,455 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,633 cases, the patient is deceased.

DHS reports 33 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,633. In the last week, a total of 125 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 109 people died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 557. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (106), Racine (102), Brown (86), Kenosha (71), Winnebago (51), Outagamie (51), Dane (46), Washington (41), Rock (39), Marathon (38), Walworth (36) and Waupaca (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Eight deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 414
Ashland 239
Barron 827
Bayfield 184
Brown 13,415
Buffalo 213
Burnett 277
Calumet 2,327
Chippewa 1,130
Clark 685
Columbia 1,504
Crawford 297
Dane 12,821
Dodge 3,150
Door 651
Douglas 701
Dunn 884
Eau Claire 2,736
Florence 172
Fond du Lac 3,688
Forest 401
Grant 1,623
Green 828
Green Lake 618
Iowa 385
Iron 170
Jackson 299
Jefferson 2,308
Juneau 675
Kenosha 4,479
Kewaunee 937
La Crosse 3,868
Lafayette 466
Langlade 704
Lincoln 603
Manitowoc 2,258
Marathon 3,531
Marinette 1,478
Marquette 528
Menominee 239
Milwaukee 36,059
Monroe 960
Oconto 1,817
Oneida 967
Outagamie 8,026
Ozaukee 1,939
Pepin 93
Pierce 612
Polk 419
Portage 2,331
Price 293
Racine 6,454
Richland 390
Rock 4,191
Rusk 152
Sauk 1,485
Sawyer 349
Shawano 1,998
Sheboygan 3,839
St. Croix 1,467
Taylor 382
Trempealeau 896
Vernon 434
Vilas 448
Walworth 3,114
Washburn 200
Washington 3,918
Waukesha 10,576
Waupaca 2,031
Waushara 817
Winnebago 7,723
Wood 1,389
Total 178,482

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 86
Buffalo 2
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 2
Clark 12
Columbia 4
Crawford 0
Dane 46
Dodge 22
Door 4
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 11
Florence 4
Fond du Lac 17
Forest 10
Grant 25
Green 4
Green Lake 2
Iowa 1
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 9
Juneau 4
Kenosha 71
Kewaunee 5
La Crosse 15
Lafayette 1
Langlade 8
Lincoln 5
Manitowoc 7
Marathon 38
Marinette 11
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 557
Monroe 3
Oconto 8
Oneida 6
Outagamie 51
Ozaukee 23
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 17
Price 0
Racine 102
Richland 6
Rock 39
Rusk 1
Sauk 6
Sawyer 1
Shawano 14
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 9
Taylor 6
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 3
Vilas 3
Walworth 36
Washburn 2
Washington 41
Waukesha 106
Waupaca 32
Waushara 3
Winnebago 51
Wood 9
Total 1,633

You can read past daily updates here.

