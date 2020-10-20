Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Resumes Regular Daily Updates

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

While the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance (WEDSS) system underwent routine maintenance over the weekend, the coronavirus continued it's uncontrolled spread across the state.

The state has averaged 3,287 new cases per day in the last week. Since the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' reporting mechanism (WEDSS) was down over the weekend, the reporting is still catching up from the down time. It will take a few days for the catch up to happen.

DHS reports 33 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,633. In the last week, a total of 125 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 109 people died.

The alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been open and ready to accept patients since last Wednesday. It has yet to have any patients check in.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 218 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,192 individuals hospitalized and 315 of them are in intensive care. A month ago, there were 406 hospitalized and 111 in ICU.

The alternate care facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been open and ready to accept patients since last Wednesday. It has yet to have any patients check in. The intent of the ACF is to accept less acute cases that are at the tail end of their hospital stays.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,591 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Because of the reporting upgrades, the daily reporting numbers will be negatively impacted over the next few days.

There are currently 37,358 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 178,482 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (139,455 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,633 cases, the patient is deceased.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 557. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (106), Racine (102), Brown (86), Kenosha (71), Winnebago (51), Outagamie (51), Dane (46), Washington (41), Rock (39), Marathon (38), Walworth (36) and Waupaca (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Eight deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 414 Ashland 239 Barron 827 Bayfield 184 Brown 13,415 Buffalo 213 Burnett 277 Calumet 2,327 Chippewa 1,130 Clark 685 Columbia 1,504 Crawford 297 Dane 12,821 Dodge 3,150 Door 651 Douglas 701 Dunn 884 Eau Claire 2,736 Florence 172 Fond du Lac 3,688 Forest 401 Grant 1,623 Green 828 Green Lake 618 Iowa 385 Iron 170 Jackson 299 Jefferson 2,308 Juneau 675 Kenosha 4,479 Kewaunee 937 La Crosse 3,868 Lafayette 466 Langlade 704 Lincoln 603 Manitowoc 2,258 Marathon 3,531 Marinette 1,478 Marquette 528 Menominee 239 Milwaukee 36,059 Monroe 960 Oconto 1,817 Oneida 967 Outagamie 8,026 Ozaukee 1,939 Pepin 93 Pierce 612 Polk 419 Portage 2,331 Price 293 Racine 6,454 Richland 390 Rock 4,191 Rusk 152 Sauk 1,485 Sawyer 349 Shawano 1,998 Sheboygan 3,839 St. Croix 1,467 Taylor 382 Trempealeau 896 Vernon 434 Vilas 448 Walworth 3,114 Washburn 200 Washington 3,918 Waukesha 10,576 Waupaca 2,031 Waushara 817 Winnebago 7,723 Wood 1,389 Total 178,482

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 86 Buffalo 2 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 2 Clark 12 Columbia 4 Crawford 0 Dane 46 Dodge 22 Door 4 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 11 Florence 4 Fond du Lac 17 Forest 10 Grant 25 Green 4 Green Lake 2 Iowa 1 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 9 Juneau 4 Kenosha 71 Kewaunee 5 La Crosse 15 Lafayette 1 Langlade 8 Lincoln 5 Manitowoc 7 Marathon 38 Marinette 11 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 557 Monroe 3 Oconto 8 Oneida 6 Outagamie 51 Ozaukee 23 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 17 Price 0 Racine 102 Richland 6 Rock 39 Rusk 1 Sauk 6 Sawyer 1 Shawano 14 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 9 Taylor 6 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 3 Vilas 3 Walworth 36 Washburn 2 Washington 41 Waukesha 106 Waupaca 32 Waushara 3 Winnebago 51 Wood 9 Total 1,633

