Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another 2,000 New Cases

Summary:

  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers today directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an emergency order limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of capacity. The order is effective as of Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. You can read more about the order here.
  • DHS reports 18 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,399. In the last week, a total of 99 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 49 people had died.
  • DHS reports an additional 2,020 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday out of a total of 11,559 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 782 individuals hospitalized and 209 of them are in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,020 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Evers announced he directed DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an emergency order limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of building or room capacity. You can read more about the order here.

The new order, alongside the statewide mask mandate, are mitigation strategies the state health officials hope will slow the spread of COVID-19.

Palm told reporters in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that part of the surge can be tied to community spread at bars and restaurants where patrons remove their face coverings to eat and drink.

"You increase the risk for the people around you in that establishment. They are absolutely places we are seeing spread and we need to make the choice to reduce our time outside of the house," Palm said. The new order will limit building capacities with the goal of decreasing that spread.

Daily COVID-19 Update

11,559 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 17.5%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,346 new cases per day out of 12,109 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 19.3%.

There are currently 24,852 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 136,379 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of those cases (110,110 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,399 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

DHS reports 18 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,399. In the last week, a total of 99 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 49 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 546. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (94), Kenosha (68), Brown (69), Dane (43), Walworth (35), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (34) and Outagamie (33).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported today. Seventeen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 782 individuals hospitalized and 209 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 279
Ashland 161
Barron 528
Bayfield 131
Brown 10,609
Buffalo 160
Burnett 226
Calumet 1,591
Chippewa 667
Clark 491
Columbia 864
Crawford 205
Dane 10,671
Dodge 2,226
Door 442
Douglas 559
Dunn 700
Eau Claire 2,184
Florence 115
Fond du Lac 2,533
Forest 347
Grant 1,240
Green 619
Green Lake 376
Iowa 240
Iron 149
Jackson 181
Jefferson 1,698
Juneau 467
Kenosha 3,780
Kewaunee 736
La Crosse 3,373
Lafayette 360
Langlade 327
Lincoln 348
Manitowoc 1,453
Marathon 2,023
Marinette 1,146
Marquette 348
Menominee 131
Milwaukee 30,639
Monroe 679
Oconto 1,255
Oneida 633
Outagamie 5,780
Ozaukee 1,506
Pepin 70
Pierce 480
Polk 294
Portage 1,723
Price 185
Racine 5,298
Richland 236
Rock 2,880
Rusk 77
Sauk 1,079
Sawyer 258
Shawano 1,332
Sheboygan 2,261
St. Croix 1,081
Taylor 245
Trempealeau 742
Vernon 300
Vilas 303
Walworth 2,780
Washburn 139
Washington 2,976
Waukesha 8,289
Waupaca 1,391
Waushara 481
Winnebago 5,335
Wood 968
Total 136,379

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 69
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 6
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 19
Door 4
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 7
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 14
Forest 7
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 6
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 2
Manitowoc 5
Marathon 22
Marinette 9
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 546
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 4
Outagamie 33
Ozaukee 20
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 10
Price 0
Racine 98
Richland 4
Rock 33
Rusk 1
Sauk 4
Sawyer 1
Shawano 5
Sheboygan 19
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 2
Washington 35
Waukesha 94
Waupaca 22
Waushara 3
Winnebago 37
Wood 7
Total 1,399

You can read past daily updates here.

