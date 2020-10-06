Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another 2,000 New Cases

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers today directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an emergency order limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of capacity. The order is effective as of Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. You can read more about the order here.

DHS reports 18 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,399. In the last week, a total of 99 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 49 people had died.

DHS reports an additional 2,020 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday out of a total of 11,559 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 782 individuals hospitalized and 209 of them are in intensive care.

The new order, alongside the statewide mask mandate, are mitigation strategies the state health officials hope will slow the spread of COVID-19.

Palm told reporters in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that part of the surge can be tied to community spread at bars and restaurants where patrons remove their face coverings to eat and drink.

"You increase the risk for the people around you in that establishment. They are absolutely places we are seeing spread and we need to make the choice to reduce our time outside of the house," Palm said. The new order will limit building capacities with the goal of decreasing that spread.

Daily COVID-19 Update

11,559 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 17.5%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,346 new cases per day out of 12,109 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 19.3%.

There are currently 24,852 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 136,379 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of those cases (110,110 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,399 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 546. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (94), Kenosha (68), Brown (69), Dane (43), Walworth (35), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (34) and Outagamie (33).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported today. Seventeen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 782 individuals hospitalized and 209 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 279 Ashland 161 Barron 528 Bayfield 131 Brown 10,609 Buffalo 160 Burnett 226 Calumet 1,591 Chippewa 667 Clark 491 Columbia 864 Crawford 205 Dane 10,671 Dodge 2,226 Door 442 Douglas 559 Dunn 700 Eau Claire 2,184 Florence 115 Fond du Lac 2,533 Forest 347 Grant 1,240 Green 619 Green Lake 376 Iowa 240 Iron 149 Jackson 181 Jefferson 1,698 Juneau 467 Kenosha 3,780 Kewaunee 736 La Crosse 3,373 Lafayette 360 Langlade 327 Lincoln 348 Manitowoc 1,453 Marathon 2,023 Marinette 1,146 Marquette 348 Menominee 131 Milwaukee 30,639 Monroe 679 Oconto 1,255 Oneida 633 Outagamie 5,780 Ozaukee 1,506 Pepin 70 Pierce 480 Polk 294 Portage 1,723 Price 185 Racine 5,298 Richland 236 Rock 2,880 Rusk 77 Sauk 1,079 Sawyer 258 Shawano 1,332 Sheboygan 2,261 St. Croix 1,081 Taylor 245 Trempealeau 742 Vernon 300 Vilas 303 Walworth 2,780 Washburn 139 Washington 2,976 Waukesha 8,289 Waupaca 1,391 Waushara 481 Winnebago 5,335 Wood 968 Total 136,379

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 69 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 6 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 19 Door 4 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 7 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 14 Forest 7 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 6 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 2 Manitowoc 5 Marathon 22 Marinette 9 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 546 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 4 Outagamie 33 Ozaukee 20 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 10 Price 0 Racine 98 Richland 4 Rock 33 Rusk 1 Sauk 4 Sawyer 1 Shawano 5 Sheboygan 19 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 2 Washington 35 Waukesha 94 Waupaca 22 Waushara 3 Winnebago 37 Wood 7 Total 1,399

