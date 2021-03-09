Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Passes 6,500 Deaths

Summary:

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 463 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 391 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 29 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 10 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,510.

There are 6,552 active cases (1.2%) out of 567,334 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (554,113 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 244 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 63 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 13 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,740. The 7-day average in the county is 60. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,247 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (487), Racine (323), Kenosha (302), Dane (278), Brown (225), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (184), Marathon (182), Rock (161), Dodge (157), Washington (136), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (129), Jefferson (113), Waupaca (112), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (97), Chippewa (93), Grant (81), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (76) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1593 | 10

Ashland

1178 | 16

Barron

5436 | 76

Bayfield

1059 | 19

Brown

30333 | 225

Buffalo

1322 | 7

Burnett

1211 | 23

Calumet

5489 | 43

Chippewa

7087 | 93

Clark

3161 | 59

Columbia

5081 | 54

Crawford

1668 | 17

Dane

41002 | 278

Dodge

11474 | 157

Door

2431 | 20

Douglas

3656 | 28

Dunn

4284 | 29

Eau Claire

11056 | 105

Florence

421 | 12

Fond du Lac

11978 | 97

Forest

926 | 23

Grant

4678 | 81

Green

3199 | 17

Green Lake

1521 | 18

Iowa

1887 | 10

Iron

553 | 21

Jackson

2585 | 28

Jefferson

7935 | 113

Juneau

2997 | 19

Kenosha

14844 | 302

Kewaunee

2415 | 27

La Crosse

12306 | 80

Lafayette

1465 | 6

Langlade

1937 | 32

Lincoln

2917 | 58

Manitowoc

7270 | 65

Marathon

13713 | 182

Marinette

3973 | 63

Marquette

1313 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

98740 | 1247

Monroe

4340 | 34

Oconto

4292 | 48

Oneida

3420 | 69

Outagamie

19423 | 197

Ozaukee

7676 | 80

Pepin

806 | 7

Pierce

3504 | 33

Polk

3975 | 43

Portage

6505 | 64

Price

1172 | 7

Racine

20393 | 323

Richland

1293 | 15

Rock

14494 | 161

Rusk

1269 | 16

Sauk

5334 | 43

Sawyer

1533 | 22

Shawano

4607 | 70

Sheboygan

12996 | 133

St. Croix

6471 | 44

Taylor

1769 | 21

Trempealeau

3409 | 38

Vernon

1846 | 38

Vilas

2160 | 38

Walworth

8895 | 129

Washburn

1306 | 18

Washington

13868 | 136

Waukesha

40976 | 487

Waupaca

4755 | 112

Waushara

2106 | 32

Winnebago

17154 | 184

Wood

6698 | 76