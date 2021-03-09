Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Passes 6,500 Deaths

Summary:
- 463 new cases;
- 6,552 active cases;
- 29 new deaths;
- 6,510 total deaths;
- 244 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 463 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 391 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 29 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 10 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,510.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 6,552 active cases (1.2%) out of 567,334 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (554,113 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 244 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 63 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 13 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,740. The 7-day average in the county is 60. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,247 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (487), Racine (323), Kenosha (302), Dane (278), Brown (225), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (184), Marathon (182), Rock (161), Dodge (157), Washington (136), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (129), Jefferson (113), Waupaca (112), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (97), Chippewa (93), Grant (81), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (76) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1593 | 10
Ashland
1178 | 16
Barron
5436 | 76
Bayfield
1059 | 19
Brown
30333 | 225
Buffalo
1322 | 7
Burnett
1211 | 23
Calumet
5489 | 43
Chippewa
7087 | 93
Clark
3161 | 59
Columbia
5081 | 54
Crawford
1668 | 17
Dane
41002 | 278
Dodge
11474 | 157
Door
2431 | 20
Douglas
3656 | 28
Dunn
4284 | 29
Eau Claire
11056 | 105
Florence
421 | 12
Fond du Lac
11978 | 97
Forest
926 | 23
Grant
4678 | 81
Green
3199 | 17
Green Lake
1521 | 18
Iowa
1887 | 10
Iron
553 | 21
Jackson
2585 | 28
Jefferson
7935 | 113
Juneau
2997 | 19
Kenosha
14844 | 302
Kewaunee
2415 | 27
La Crosse
12306 | 80
Lafayette
1465 | 6
Langlade
1937 | 32
Lincoln
2917 | 58
Manitowoc
7270 | 65
Marathon
13713 | 182
Marinette
3973 | 63
Marquette
1313 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
98740 | 1247
Monroe
4340 | 34
Oconto
4292 | 48
Oneida
3420 | 69
Outagamie
19423 | 197
Ozaukee
7676 | 80
Pepin
806 | 7
Pierce
3504 | 33
Polk
3975 | 43
Portage
6505 | 64
Price
1172 | 7
Racine
20393 | 323
Richland
1293 | 15
Rock
14494 | 161
Rusk
1269 | 16
Sauk
5334 | 43
Sawyer
1533 | 22
Shawano
4607 | 70
Sheboygan
12996 | 133
St. Croix
6471 | 44
Taylor
1769 | 21
Trempealeau
3409 | 38
Vernon
1846 | 38
Vilas
2160 | 38
Walworth
8895 | 129
Washburn
1306 | 18
Washington
13868 | 136
Waukesha
40976 | 487
Waupaca
4755 | 112
Waushara
2106 | 32
Winnebago
17154 | 184
Wood
6698 | 76