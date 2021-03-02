Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 28 New Deaths

Summary:

324 new cases;

7,263 active cases;

28 new deaths;

6,440 total deaths;

271 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 324 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 575 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 28 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 18 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,440.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 7,263 active cases (1.3%) out of 564,592 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.6% of all cases (550,730 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 271 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 71 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 60 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,319. The 7-day average in the county is 85. Milwaukee County reported 6 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,243 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (484), Racine (321), Kenosha (300), Dane (273), Brown (223), Outagamie (196), Winnebago (183), Marathon (176), Rock (159), Dodge (155), Washington (135), Sheboygan (131), Walworth (129), Waupaca (112), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (96), Chippewa (92), Grant (80), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (78), Barron (76), Wood (74) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1581 | 10

Ashland

1174 | 16

Barron

5369 | 76

Bayfield

1066 | 19

Brown

30219 | 223

Buffalo

1320 | 7

Burnett

1205 | 23

Calumet

5479 | 43

Chippewa

7052 | 92

Clark

3158 | 57

Columbia

5045 | 52

Crawford

1667 | 17

Dane

40577 | 273

Dodge

11430 | 155

Door

2419 | 20

Douglas

3636 | 26

Dunn

4269 | 28

Eau Claire

11018 | 104

Florence

434 | 12

Fond du Lac

11995 | 96

Forest

924 | 23

Grant

4657 | 80

Green

3152 | 16

Green Lake

1525 | 18

Iowa

1860 | 10

Iron

545 | 20

Jackson

2575 | 23

Jefferson

7882 | 111

Juneau

2989 | 19

Kenosha

14854 | 300

Kewaunee

2414 | 28

La Crosse

12246 | 80

Lafayette

1463 | 7

Langlade

1934 | 32

Lincoln

2912 | 58

Manitowoc

7242 | 63

Marathon

13698 | 176

Marinette

3960 | 63

Marquette

1307 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

98319 | 1243

Monroe

4322 | 31

Oconto

4268 | 48

Oneida

3388 | 67

Outagamie

19298 | 196

Ozaukee

7644 | 78

Pepin

806 | 7

Pierce

3483 | 33

Polk

3932 | 44

Portage

6482 | 64

Price

1162 | 7

Racine

20367 | 321

Richland

1286 | 15

Rock

14422 | 159

Rusk

1257 | 16

Sauk

5293 | 42

Sawyer

1518 | 21

Shawano

4595 | 70

Sheboygan

12915 | 131

St. Croix

6401 | 43

Taylor

1800 | 21

Trempealeau

3398 | 37

Vernon

1832 | 36

Vilas

2141 | 36

Walworth

8850 | 129

Washburn

1295 | 18

Washington

13774 | 135

Waukesha

40696 | 484

Waupaca

4773 | 112

Waushara

2099 | 31

Winnebago

17063 | 183

Wood

6666 | 74