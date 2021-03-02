Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 28 New Deaths

Summary:
- 324 new cases;
- 7,263 active cases;
- 28 new deaths;
- 6,440 total deaths;
- 271 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 324 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 575 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 28 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 18 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,440.
There are 7,263 active cases (1.3%) out of 564,592 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.6% of all cases (550,730 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 271 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 71 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 60 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,319. The 7-day average in the county is 85. Milwaukee County reported 6 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,243 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (484), Racine (321), Kenosha (300), Dane (273), Brown (223), Outagamie (196), Winnebago (183), Marathon (176), Rock (159), Dodge (155), Washington (135), Sheboygan (131), Walworth (129), Waupaca (112), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (96), Chippewa (92), Grant (80), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (78), Barron (76), Wood (74) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1581 | 10
Ashland
1174 | 16
Barron
5369 | 76
Bayfield
1066 | 19
Brown
30219 | 223
Buffalo
1320 | 7
Burnett
1205 | 23
Calumet
5479 | 43
Chippewa
7052 | 92
Clark
3158 | 57
Columbia
5045 | 52
Crawford
1667 | 17
Dane
40577 | 273
Dodge
11430 | 155
Door
2419 | 20
Douglas
3636 | 26
Dunn
4269 | 28
Eau Claire
11018 | 104
Florence
434 | 12
Fond du Lac
11995 | 96
Forest
924 | 23
Grant
4657 | 80
Green
3152 | 16
Green Lake
1525 | 18
Iowa
1860 | 10
Iron
545 | 20
Jackson
2575 | 23
Jefferson
7882 | 111
Juneau
2989 | 19
Kenosha
14854 | 300
Kewaunee
2414 | 28
La Crosse
12246 | 80
Lafayette
1463 | 7
Langlade
1934 | 32
Lincoln
2912 | 58
Manitowoc
7242 | 63
Marathon
13698 | 176
Marinette
3960 | 63
Marquette
1307 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
98319 | 1243
Monroe
4322 | 31
Oconto
4268 | 48
Oneida
3388 | 67
Outagamie
19298 | 196
Ozaukee
7644 | 78
Pepin
806 | 7
Pierce
3483 | 33
Polk
3932 | 44
Portage
6482 | 64
Price
1162 | 7
Racine
20367 | 321
Richland
1286 | 15
Rock
14422 | 159
Rusk
1257 | 16
Sauk
5293 | 42
Sawyer
1518 | 21
Shawano
4595 | 70
Sheboygan
12915 | 131
St. Croix
6401 | 43
Taylor
1800 | 21
Trempealeau
3398 | 37
Vernon
1832 | 36
Vilas
2141 | 36
Walworth
8850 | 129
Washburn
1295 | 18
Washington
13774 | 135
Waukesha
40696 | 484
Waupaca
4773 | 112
Waushara
2099 | 31
Winnebago
17063 | 183
Wood
6666 | 74