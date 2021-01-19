Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 42 New Deaths

Summary:

1,525 new cases;

24,700 active cases;

42 new deaths;

5,512 total deaths;

865 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,525 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,895 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 42 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 43 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,512.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 24,700 active cases (4.7%) out of 524,402 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.2% of all cases (494,029 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 865 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 203 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 197 new cases have brought the total cases to 91,854. The 7-day average in the county is 320. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,102 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (399), Racine (280), Kenosha (250), Dane (218), Brown (178), Outagamie (170), Marathon (167), Winnebago (166), Dodge (133), Rock (131), Walworth (113), Washington (110), Sheboygan (109), Waupaca (103), Eau Claire (92), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (73), Chippewa (72), La Crosse (67), Barron (65), Shawano (64), Jefferson (64), Ozaukee (63) and Wood (63).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1433 | 11

Ashland

1099 | 16

Barron

4913 | 65

Bayfield

1002 | 18

Brown

28418 | 178

Buffalo

1191 | 7

Burnett

1064 | 23

Calumet

5049 | 39

Chippewa

6543 | 72

Clark

3004 | 54

Columbia

4645 | 38

Crawford

1618 | 14

Dane

36563 | 218

Dodge

10943 | 133

Door

2286 | 16

Douglas

3435 | 18

Dunn

3864 | 25

Eau Claire

10133 | 92

Florence

416 | 12

Fond du Lac

11266 | 73

Forest

894 | 22

Grant

4350 | 78

Green

2555 | 11

Green Lake

1448 | 14

Iowa

1762 | 8

Iron

448 | 19

Jackson

2500 | 20

Jefferson

7287 | 64

Juneau

2802 | 14

Kenosha

13770 | 250

Kewaunee

2259 | 26

La Crosse

11102 | 67

Lafayette

1330 | 7

Langlade

1872 | 30

Lincoln

2716 | 51

Manitowoc

6717 | 57

Marathon

12948 | 167

Marinette

3805 | 55

Marquette

1224 | 20

Menominee

772 | 11

Milwaukee

91854 | 1102

Monroe

3867 | 27

Oconto

4065 | 44

Oneida

3031 | 49

Outagamie

17758 | 170

Ozaukee

7062 | 63

Pepin

756 | 7

Pierce

3198 | 32

Polk

3414 | 36

Portage

5947 | 57

Price

1025 | 7

Racine

19202 | 280

Richland

1187 | 13

Rock

13301 | 131

Rusk

1197 | 14

Sauk

4886 | 34

Sawyer

1341 | 17

Shawano

4412 | 64

Sheboygan

12192 | 109

St. Croix

5883 | 35

Taylor

1710 | 19

Trempealeau

3206 | 33

Vernon

1670 | 32

Vilas

1815 | 31

Walworth

8356 | 113

Washburn

1159 | 15

Washington

12875 | 110

Waukesha

37892 | 399

Waupaca

4447 | 103

Waushara

2008 | 24

Winnebago

16114 | 166

Wood

6126 | 63