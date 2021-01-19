Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 42 New Deaths

Summary:
- 1,525 new cases;
- 24,700 active cases;
- 42 new deaths;
- 5,512 total deaths;
- 865 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,525 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,895 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 42 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 43 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,512.
There are 24,700 active cases (4.7%) out of 524,402 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.2% of all cases (494,029 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 865 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 203 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 197 new cases have brought the total cases to 91,854. The 7-day average in the county is 320. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,102 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (399), Racine (280), Kenosha (250), Dane (218), Brown (178), Outagamie (170), Marathon (167), Winnebago (166), Dodge (133), Rock (131), Walworth (113), Washington (110), Sheboygan (109), Waupaca (103), Eau Claire (92), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (73), Chippewa (72), La Crosse (67), Barron (65), Shawano (64), Jefferson (64), Ozaukee (63) and Wood (63).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1433 | 11
Ashland
1099 | 16
Barron
4913 | 65
Bayfield
1002 | 18
Brown
28418 | 178
Buffalo
1191 | 7
Burnett
1064 | 23
Calumet
5049 | 39
Chippewa
6543 | 72
Clark
3004 | 54
Columbia
4645 | 38
Crawford
1618 | 14
Dane
36563 | 218
Dodge
10943 | 133
Door
2286 | 16
Douglas
3435 | 18
Dunn
3864 | 25
Eau Claire
10133 | 92
Florence
416 | 12
Fond du Lac
11266 | 73
Forest
894 | 22
Grant
4350 | 78
Green
2555 | 11
Green Lake
1448 | 14
Iowa
1762 | 8
Iron
448 | 19
Jackson
2500 | 20
Jefferson
7287 | 64
Juneau
2802 | 14
Kenosha
13770 | 250
Kewaunee
2259 | 26
La Crosse
11102 | 67
Lafayette
1330 | 7
Langlade
1872 | 30
Lincoln
2716 | 51
Manitowoc
6717 | 57
Marathon
12948 | 167
Marinette
3805 | 55
Marquette
1224 | 20
Menominee
772 | 11
Milwaukee
91854 | 1102
Monroe
3867 | 27
Oconto
4065 | 44
Oneida
3031 | 49
Outagamie
17758 | 170
Ozaukee
7062 | 63
Pepin
756 | 7
Pierce
3198 | 32
Polk
3414 | 36
Portage
5947 | 57
Price
1025 | 7
Racine
19202 | 280
Richland
1187 | 13
Rock
13301 | 131
Rusk
1197 | 14
Sauk
4886 | 34
Sawyer
1341 | 17
Shawano
4412 | 64
Sheboygan
12192 | 109
St. Croix
5883 | 35
Taylor
1710 | 19
Trempealeau
3206 | 33
Vernon
1670 | 32
Vilas
1815 | 31
Walworth
8356 | 113
Washburn
1159 | 15
Washington
12875 | 110
Waukesha
37892 | 399
Waupaca
4447 | 103
Waushara
2008 | 24
Winnebago
16114 | 166
Wood
6126 | 63