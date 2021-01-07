Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another 40 Deaths

Summary:

3,791 new cases;

28,880 active cases;

40 new deaths;

5,079 total deaths;

1,077 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,791 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,490 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 40 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 31 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,079.

There are 28,880 active cases (5.8%) out of 498,538 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.2% of all cases (464,443 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,077 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 244 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 592 new cases have brought the total cases to 87,736. The 7-day average in the county is 432. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 993 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (369), Racine (266), Kenosha (232), Dane (203), Brown (167), Outagamie (164), Marathon (161), Winnebago (158), Dodge (126), Rock (119), Walworth (104), Washington (102), Waupaca (99), Sheboygan (96), Eau Claire (83), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (70), Chippewa (67) and La Crosse (63).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1356 | 11

Ashland

1036 | 16

Barron

4629 | 58

Bayfield

951 | 18

Brown

27148 | 167

Buffalo

1054 | 7

Burnett

1020 | 21

Calumet

4809 | 36

Chippewa

6093 | 67

Clark

2886 | 53

Columbia

4381 | 33

Crawford

1578 | 13

Dane

34723 | 203

Dodge

10598 | 126

Door

2134 | 15

Douglas

3209 | 17

Dunn

3652 | 24

Eau Claire

9630 | 83

Florence

407 | 12

Fond du Lac

10767 | 70

Forest

879 | 22

Grant

4227 | 77

Green

2405 | 11

Green Lake

1415 | 10

Iowa

1714 | 8

Iron

427 | 18

Jackson

2439 | 18

Jefferson

6860 | 59

Juneau

2590 | 10

Kenosha

12849 | 232

Kewaunee

2139 | 24

La Crosse

10545 | 63

Lafayette

1264 | 5

Langlade

1830 | 30

Lincoln

2569 | 49

Manitowoc

6300 | 51

Marathon

12349 | 161

Marinette

3621 | 51

Marquette

1188 | 18

Menominee

741 | 10

Milwaukee

87736 | 993

Monroe

3621| 25

Oconto

3900 | 41

Oneida

2878 | 47

Outagamie

16679 | 164

Ozaukee

6595 | 58

Pepin

697 | 6

Pierce

3054 | 30

Polk

3187 | 25

Portage

5736 | 53

Price

970 | 5

Racine

18319 | 266

Richland

1148 | 13

Rock

12573 | 119

Rusk

1143 | 14

Sauk

4626 | 31

Sawyer

1273 | 14

Shawano

4275 | 59

Sheboygan

11665 | 96

St. Croix

5608 | 28

Taylor

1626 | 14

Trempealeau

3074 | 30

Vernon

1607 | 30

Vilas

1667 | 21

Walworth

7945 | 104

Washburn

1070 | 15

Washington

12194 | 102

Waukesha

35778 | 369

Waupaca

4233 | 99

Waushara

1938 | 19

Winnebago

15471 | 158

Wood

5840 | 54