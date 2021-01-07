Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another 40 Deaths

Summary:
- 3,791 new cases;
- 28,880 active cases;
- 40 new deaths;
- 5,079 total deaths;
- 1,077 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,791 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,490 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 40 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 31 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,079.
There are 28,880 active cases (5.8%) out of 498,538 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.2% of all cases (464,443 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,077 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 244 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 592 new cases have brought the total cases to 87,736. The 7-day average in the county is 432. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 993 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (369), Racine (266), Kenosha (232), Dane (203), Brown (167), Outagamie (164), Marathon (161), Winnebago (158), Dodge (126), Rock (119), Walworth (104), Washington (102), Waupaca (99), Sheboygan (96), Eau Claire (83), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (70), Chippewa (67) and La Crosse (63).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1356 | 11
Ashland
1036 | 16
Barron
4629 | 58
Bayfield
951 | 18
Brown
27148 | 167
Buffalo
1054 | 7
Burnett
1020 | 21
Calumet
4809 | 36
Chippewa
6093 | 67
Clark
2886 | 53
Columbia
4381 | 33
Crawford
1578 | 13
Dane
34723 | 203
Dodge
10598 | 126
Door
2134 | 15
Douglas
3209 | 17
Dunn
3652 | 24
Eau Claire
9630 | 83
Florence
407 | 12
Fond du Lac
10767 | 70
Forest
879 | 22
Grant
4227 | 77
Green
2405 | 11
Green Lake
1415 | 10
Iowa
1714 | 8
Iron
427 | 18
Jackson
2439 | 18
Jefferson
6860 | 59
Juneau
2590 | 10
Kenosha
12849 | 232
Kewaunee
2139 | 24
La Crosse
10545 | 63
Lafayette
1264 | 5
Langlade
1830 | 30
Lincoln
2569 | 49
Manitowoc
6300 | 51
Marathon
12349 | 161
Marinette
3621 | 51
Marquette
1188 | 18
Menominee
741 | 10
Milwaukee
87736 | 993
Monroe
3621| 25
Oconto
3900 | 41
Oneida
2878 | 47
Outagamie
16679 | 164
Ozaukee
6595 | 58
Pepin
697 | 6
Pierce
3054 | 30
Polk
3187 | 25
Portage
5736 | 53
Price
970 | 5
Racine
18319 | 266
Richland
1148 | 13
Rock
12573 | 119
Rusk
1143 | 14
Sauk
4626 | 31
Sawyer
1273 | 14
Shawano
4275 | 59
Sheboygan
11665 | 96
St. Croix
5608 | 28
Taylor
1626 | 14
Trempealeau
3074 | 30
Vernon
1607 | 30
Vilas
1667 | 21
Walworth
7945 | 104
Washburn
1070 | 15
Washington
12194 | 102
Waukesha
35778 | 369
Waupaca
4233 | 99
Waushara
1938 | 19
Winnebago
15471 | 158
Wood
5840 | 54